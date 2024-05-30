Paceman Cullen extends Middlesex deal to 2026

Blake Cullen has twice taken four wickets in an innings in the T20 Blast [Rex Features]

Middlesex fast bowler Blake Cullen has extended his contract until the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old, who came through the club's academy, has played 32 matches and taken 48 wickets.

The former England Under-19s player has also spent time with London Spirit in The Hundred.

"He is one of the most exciting fast bowling prospects in the game right now," Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman told the club website.

“Ever since a young age, Blake has had the ability to bowl quickly, and his game was progressing on a steep upward curve until injury set back his progress in the last couple of seasons.

“He has worked incredibly hard on regaining full fitness and now that he is back and firing on all cylinders, we are really looking forward to seeing what he can deliver over the coming seasons.

“With genuine pace, the ability to move the ball both ways, a wicket short ball, and a good head on his shoulders, Blake can pose a threat to any opposing batter, and we’re really excited to see how his game develops further.”