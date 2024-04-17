Pacelli hosts 10th annual Shamrockin' Run

Apr. 16—Pacelli Catholic Schools hosted its 10th annual Shamrockin' Run at Pacelli on Saturday.

Over 130 people participated to run, walk or volunteer for the event.

"It was fun for Pacelli to put on an event for the whole community to take part in and enjoy," said Run Committee Chair Ryan Bickler. "While we had a number of more serious runners who might want to use this as a tune up for the summer running season, it's also nice to see lots of kids and families participate as well."

5K runners ranged in age from 8 to 81.

The top three male 5K runners were Tom Cook at 18:27, Chris McManus at 19:36 and Ryan Heinlen at 21:48. The top three female 5K runners were Jessica Ochs at 24:27, Lauryn Hajek at 25:32 and Hannah Hoeppner at 25:39.

"We really want to thank our over 30 sponsors for their support, which we really appreciate," Bickler said. "We also want to thank all our volunteers and all the runners and walkers for participating."

A complete list of results is posted at www.runsignup.com.