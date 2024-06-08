Pacelli announces 2024 Hall of Fame inductees

Jun. 7—The following individuals will be inducted into the Pacelli Hall of Fame at a dinner hosted by the Pacelli Booster Club on June 21. This event is held annually in conjunction with the Pacelli Golf Day, an annual fundraiser sponsored by the Pacelli Booster Club.

Mike Seery

Class of 1961

Seery was active in football, basketball, and track and field. As a football player he was a two-year starter and leading rusher on the team.

In basketball, Mike had the opportunity to play for two Pacelli Hall of Fame coaches, Marty Crowe and Don Carlson. He was a two year-starter as a point guard. In 1961, the basketball team qualified for state and were the consolation champs.

Seery was a very successful in track and field, where he earned All-State honors in three different events helping the team to earn a second place finish at state.

Seery also found time to be involved in the Pacelli Orchestra playing the trombone. He went on to attend St. Thomas University, Mankato State University and finished at the University of Minnesota. After college he moved to Colorado and spent the next 43 years of his life working various different jobs.

Since retirement Seery moved to Rochester, where he currently resides.

Tom Cummings, Wrestling Coach

Cummings was an accomplished wrestler for Osage High School. He qualified for the Iowa State Tournament three times, placing second in 1944 and winning a state title in 1945.

Upon graduation he served in the Navy during World War II. In 1949, Tom married Dorthy Goergen and together they raised seven children who all graduated from Pacelli High School.

In 1965, Pete Schmidt wanted to start a wrestling program at Pacelli and he talked Cummings into joining him in this endeavor. From 1965-1970, he assisted Schmidt then served as the head coach from 1970-1975. During his coaching tenure, there were 39 state qualifiers and three individual state champions. The 1972-73 and the 1973-74 teams finished third in the state.

Cummings retired from Hormel in 1989 after 41 years of service. He passed away Oct. 28,1994.

Pat Christopherson

Class of 1974

Christopherson was a four-year letter winner in baseball and Pacelli qualified for the state tournament all four of those years, finishing third in his junior year. As a senior, Christopherson finished with a .545 batting average and he was also named to the All-Area baseball team.

Upon graduation Christopherson played baseball for Riverland Community College and finished his last two years of college at St. John's University.

As a junior at St. John's he won the MIAC Conference batting title. In the final regular season game he hit a three run homer to clinch the conference championship which qualified them to advance to the district 13 national qualifier. In Christopherson's senior season he finished with a .420 batting average and was named to the All-Conference, Academic All-American, and All-American baseball teams.

After college Christopherson spent a number of years coaching both youth football and baseball before moving on to officiating. He officiated high school football and girls softball for 15 years.

Kathy Bernardy

Class of 1984

Bernardy participated in basketball earning two letters, but her real passion

was as a track and field athlete as she competed for Pacelli Hall of Fame coach, Pete Schmidt.

Bernardy was a five-time state qualifier on the 400 and 800 relay teams. The 400 relay team placed fourth in 1981 and 1982. The 800 relay team was sixth in 1982.

She was a two year captain for the track team and 2 time MVP also earning All-Conference recognition in 1984.

Bernardy attended St. Catherine's College in St. Paul where she decided to take on an entirely different athletic challenge by joining the swim team where she swam competitively for three years. She graduated as a certified Sign Language Interpreter and began a 20 year career interpreting in schools in Central Minnesota.

During that time she coached several different sports. Bernardy is currently teaching American sign language at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.

Kari Leif, class of 2001

Leif was active in a variety of activities at Pacelli High School. She earned multiple letters in basketball, softball, cross country and volleyball. She also served as team captain in basketball, softball, and cross country. All-Conference honors were earned in both basketball and softball.

Leif played on the 1999 fourth place softball team as well as the 2001 state runner-up softball team. In 2001 she was named to the All Section 1A, All-State, All-Academic, All-State Tournament Team, and a Minnesota All-Star Team. Gustavus Adolphus is where she continued her education as well as her softball career.

She graduated with a degree in Health/Health Exercise and Health Education.

The University of Minnesota was her next stop where she earned a Masters Degree in Public Health.

Leif is employed with UnitedHealth Group as Vice President of Health Information Technology.