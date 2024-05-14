Pace bowler White nears Northants return

Northamptonshire are hopeful that pace bowler Jack White will be fit to return to action this week.

White has yet to appear in the County Championship in 2024 after damaging ankle ligaments during a preseason tour.

The 32-year-old was their leading wicket-taker in the competition last summer with 50 at an average of 25.58.

"He's there or thereabouts for Friday [against Derbyshire], we're very hopeful he'll be playing," head coach John Sadler told BBC Radio Northampton.

"He's a little bit undercooked obviously because he's not played much cricket in the last two months - but he's somebody who, if he's somewhere near [full fitness] and playing, then we're a better team because of it.

"We'll be doing everything we can to get him on the park on Friday morning."

Northants are also keeping fingers crossed that spin bowling all-rounder Rob Keogh will recover from a back problem in time for the game at Derby - an injury which necessitated the loan signing of Nottinghamshire's Liam Patterson-White as cover last week.

"He's had an injection and we're hopeful that will numb a bit of his pain and he'll be able to get through. Hopefully he's back in the mix for us - they are two key players," Sadler said.

He confirmed that India batter Karun Nair would be available despite being hit on the helmet by Gloucestershire fast bowler Marchant de Lange during Monday's 256-run defeat.

Nair was also struck on the shoulder and hand but Sadler added: "I've never seen him fazed, even after being hit a couple of times.

"He's a wonderful player and a great character - he's fine."

Northants have yet to win a game in Division Two this season, with four draws before the home loss against Gloucestershire, and are next to bottom of the table.