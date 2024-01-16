Pac-12 women’s basketball report: eight teams projected to make 2024 NCAA Tournament, four as top-two seeds

The Pac-12 continues to show it is an elite women’s college basketball conference. The league might not have the No. 1 team in the country — that’s South Carolina of the SEC — but the Pac-12 has a big haul of Women’s NCAA Tournament teams, and it owns a distinction no other conference can claim.

In ESPN’s latest women’s college basketball bracketology reveal, Charlie Creme has four Pac-12 teams with projected top-two seeds. UCLA is a No. 1 seed. USC, Colorado, and Stanford are all projected as No. 2 seeds.

USC established itself as a top-two seed with its win over UCLA on Sunday. That win will boost the Trojans’ position and will make it hard for USC to fall out of a top-four seed. Keep in mind that all top-four seeds get to play home games in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. USC took a big step toward being able to play at the Galen Center on the first weekend of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Trojans now need to maintain their position in the cutthroat Pac-12 Conference.

Eight Pac-12 teams were projected to make the NCAA Tournament by Charlie Creme. The four top-two seeds are joined by Utah, Oregon State, Washington State, and bubble team Arizona. Cal is on the wrong side of the bubble but is still in the hunt for a March Madness berth.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire