Pac-12 women’s basketball report: Utah beats UCLA in OT, shakes up conference race

The Pac-12 Conference has seen a ton of basketball success on the women’s side this season. On Monday night, a team which had absorbed some tough defeats punched back and scored a huge win.

Utah, playing without some key players due to injury, lost three games early in the Pac-12 season. The Utes still have a lot of talent, however, and on their home floor in Salt Lake City, they’re very tough to beat. They completed a sweep of the Los Angeles schools Monday night by beating No. 2 UCLA in overtime, 94-81.

Utah led by nine entering the fourth quarter but then scored only nine points in the final frame, committing numerous turnovers and failing to move the ball the way they did in the first three quarters. Utah scored three points in six minutes, allowing UCLA to get a 71-70 lead in the final 30 seconds. The Bruins had two free throws with under five seconds left, but missed one of the two attempts to make the score 72-70 and enable the Utes to tie with a 2-point shot, not a three. That was crucial on the final play of regulation. UCLA was overplaying the 3-point line and allowed a drive by Utah guard Ines Vieira, who raced to the hoop for an uncontested game-tying layup. The game went to overtime, and Utah completely dominated, outscoring the Bruins 22-9. The result leaves Stanford and Colorado atop the Pac-12 at 6-1, with UCLA third at 4-2.

Sunday was another full slate with three ranked teams facing off.

Stanford got the win over Oregon State at home, which was expected. The Colorado Buffaloes were able to contain USC just enough in a 63-59 victory in Boulder.

The biggest takeaway for USC was JuJu Watkins fouling out and the Trojans not being able to adjust without their star. Watkins finished with 20 boards and four steals. Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod combined for 36 points and Miller added 12 rebounds as Colorado got the win.

In other results from Sunday, Cal defeated Oregon, 66-57, in Berkeley. Arizona State was able to get a road win over Washington, 73-65, in the biggest upset of the day for the Pac-12.

The final game was a rout. Washington State beat Arizona easily, 78-57.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire