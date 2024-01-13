Pac-12 women’s basketball report: Stanford beats Utah in Salt Lake City showdown

The USC Trojans are preparing to host No. 2 and unbeaten UCLA on Sunday in the Galen Center. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 provided a compelling slate of Friday night games in women’s college basketball’s toughest conference.

The highlight came in Salt Lake City, where Stanford — not predicted to win the Pac-12 before the season began — remained unbeaten in the conference with a 66-64 win at Utah. Stanford joins Colorado and UCLA as one of the three unbeaten teams in the Pac-12, heading into a Sunday clash with Colorado in Boulder.

Stanford’s Kiki Iriafen had a career game against Utah, scoring 25 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in a dynamic display. Stanford needed every last point and board on a night when star Cameron Brink scored only nine points.

Stanford’s defense against Utah superstar Alissa Pili was the difference. The Cardinal limited Pili to 5-of-18 shooting from the field. Utah hit just 39 percent of its shots and committed 13 turnovers. The Utes are buried in the Pac-12 standings and are facing a massive uphill climb in the battle for the Pac-12 title. They can’t afford to lose any more ground the rest of the way, given how strong UCLA, Colorado and Stanford look right now.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire