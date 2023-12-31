Pac-12 women’s basketball report: Colorado beats Utah in the ‘other’ conference showdown

The day in Pac-12 women’s basketball featured two big showdowns. One was the battle of Los Angeles unbeatens. UCLA remained perfect and gave USC its first loss of the season. In the other marquee matchup, No. 8 Colorado stopped No. 10 Utah.

These are just the first of many big battles among the Pac-12’s best. Five teams currently ranked in the top 10 might not stay in the top 10 all season, but they are going to beat each other up and test each other in many different ways. The hope is that these teams will trade wins and thereby retain high seeds for the NCAA Touranment while also being fully battle-tested entering March Madness. USC’s loss to UCLA isn’t good for the Trojans, but good can come from it. An encounter with an elite opponent can help USC grow and evolve more fully over the course of the season.

Utah is surely hoping for the same thing after a loss at Colorado in which the Utes led entering the fourth quarter.

It was 54-51 Utah in a razor-close game after 30 minutes, but Colorado owned the final 10 minutes, outscoring the Utes 25-11 for a 76-65 triumph.

Jaylyn Sherrod of Colorado scored 34 points, outdueling Utah star Alissa Pili, who finished with 27. Colorado made more hustle plays in this game, finishing with six fewer turnovers (14 to 20), eight more free throw attempts (18 to 10), 10 more steals (16 to 6), and four more offensive rebounds (9 to 5). Those extra possessions and free throws added up to a win.

In the only other Pac-12 women’s basketball game from Saturday, Arizona State lost to Santa Clara, 65-55.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire