Pac-12 women’s basketball report: Stanford hammers cold-shooting Cal by 27 in league opener

With the USC Trojans being unbeaten and ranked in the top five of the country heading into Pac-12 play, we’re going to devote more time and space to Pac-12 women’s basketball this season, especially with USC men’s hoops struggling as profoundly as it is.

It will be worth checking in on the rest of the Pac-12 to constantly measure other women’s basketball teams against each other, including USC.

As we noted on Friday afternoon, Pac-12 teams went 117-20 in nonconference games, a winning percentage higher than 85. Now that Pac-12 teams will play each other, we will constantly need to see which teams’ glossy nonconference records were indicators of elite strength, and which teams were merely good enough to win out of conference but not nearly good enough to hang with the best of the Pac-12.

We got a small first indicator of these relative levels of quality on Friday afternoon’s first Pac-12 game of the weekend. Stanford went to Berkeley and crushed Cal, 78-51. Stanford’s defense was in full lockdown mode, holding Cal to 4-of-31 3-point shooting. The Bears made just 18 of 68 field goals, 26.5 percent. Cal was 10-2 in nonconference play. The Golden Bears might be one of the Pac-12 teams which will sink to the lower half of the conference in what should be an arena of cutthroat competition.

Stanford — not picked to win the Pac-12 this year, a rarity in the Tara VanDerveer era — has a lot to prove. Crushing Cal by 27 doesn’t mean the Cardinal are ready to win the Pac-12, but it does suggest they should be very much in the hunt and can’t be written off.

We’ll have much more women’s basketball coverage this weekend and on into 2024 here at Trojans Wire. We will follow USC, but also USC’s competition in a loaded Pac-12. Stay with us for a wild ride!

