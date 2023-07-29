If the Pac-12 wants to expand, here’s who they should target

There are a lot of things that the Pac-12 Conference can do going forward in the wake of losing the Colorado Buffaloes to the Big 12 Conference, but what seems to be the consensus thought is that commissioner George Kliavkoff needs to do what he can to add some new members as quickly as possible.

With the defect of Colorado and the departure of USC and UCLA a year ago, the Pac-12 has shrunken down to a Pac-9 over the last 13 months. In order to stabilize, they need to add one new member at the very least, and potentially three new members in order to get back to relative strength.

So who might they go after? Here are a few options:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: San Diego, California (No. 27)

Analysis

San Diego State is arguably the top option for the Pac-12. While they don’t have as big of a media market as SMU, another top option, the athletics are far better at SDSU, with both football and basketball growing into nationally recognized programs.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: AAC

Media Market: Dallas, Texas (No. 5)

Analysis

Obviously, SMU is near the top of the list of potential candidates for Pac-12 expansion, with Kliavkoff going to Dallas over the last several months for potential talks. The media market in Dallas is among the biggest in the nation, and SMU has a large alumnus base and solid athletics.

Fresno State Bulldogs

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: Fresno, California (No. 55)

Analysis

Fresno State seems like a football program that would be able to compete and thrive in a bigger conference. They also bring a sizeable media market in California, but outside of football and baseball, there isn’t much to offer for the Bulldogs.

UNLV Rebels

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: Las Vegas, Nevada (No. 40)

Analysis

UNLV doesn’t quite have the football team that would compete regularly in the Pac-12, but they do have a relatively large Las Vegas media market that could keep them in the mix with potential expansion.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: Boise, Idaho (No. 101)

Analysis

Much like Fresno State, I think that Boise State would be served well by moving to a Power 5 conference, with their football team continually competing at a high level among G5 schools. The media market in Boise isn’t huge, but the Broncos have a loyal fanbase that they’d bring along.

UTSA Road Runners

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Current Conference: Conference USA

Media Market: San Antonio, Texas (No. 31)

Analysis

I think that UTSA makes a lot more sense in conference expansion than a lot of people may think. Their football program is on the rise, with a great season in 2022, and they bring a sizeable San Antonio market to the table as well.

Current Conference: American Athletic Conference

Media Market: New Orleans, LA (No. 50)

Analysis

Tulane has seen a nice resurgence in the football department over the last few years, culminating in a Cotton Bowl victory over the USC Trojans last year. While they are geographically far away from the rest of the Pac-12, I think the gravitas and size of the media market would be a good addition for the Pac-12.

Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: Denver/Fort Collins, Colorado (No. 16)

Analysis

Much like Nevada, Colorado State could be an add if you really need schools, but their athletics have really been lacking as of late. They do bring a nice media market to the table, though, which would be a good replacement for the Buffaloes.

Nevada Wolfpack

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Current Conference: Mountain West

Media Market: Reno, Nevada (No. 104)

Analysis

Nevada is certainly lower down on the list of potential expansion teams for me. They are not quite up to the level of competition in football with other Pac-12 teams, and the Reno media market is decent, but nothing that will make them a must-add.

Current Conference: American Athletic Conference

Media Market: Memphis, Tennessee (No. 51)

Analysis

While Memphis may not have the most glamorous football program in the land, they are solid on the basketball front, and a sturdy university that could add good value to the Pac-12.

