Pac-12 unveils 10-game football schedule beginning on Sept. 26

Oregon defensive back Terrance Mitchell (27) walks next to a Pac-12 logo on the field at Stanford Stadium during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013. (AP file photo)

The Pac-12 is following the SEC’s lead in pushing back its schedule.

The league announced Friday that it’ll play a 10-game league schedule this football season. It is scheduled to start on Sept. 26 and the Pac-12 title game will be played on Dec. 19.

The Pac-12’s opening week features marquee matchups like USC vs. UCLA, Stanford vs. Washington and Arizona vs. Arizona State.

Larry Scott said camp will start Aug. 17 for football for the Pac-12. But he warns that it's a dynamic process and that health authorities will set that date. "We will continue to evaluate and be nimble." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 31, 2020

The announcement comes at a time when the conference has been divided on how to proceed with the season. The severity of the virus has hampered or delayed practice at several schools, with the California schools hamstrung by local and state government regulations as well as campus restrictions. Schools like Colorado and Utah have been bullish about being able to start camp, according to sources, as the virus case numbers aren’t as severe in those areas.

The unknown impact of the virus in hot spots in the upcoming weeks is one reason why the league is giving the schools the option to push that opening game on Sept. 26 back to later in the schedule and start the season on Oct. 3. The teams could schedule a makeup game later in the season – Dec. 12 is an open date one week before the title game.

The Pac-12 title game won’t be played in Las Vegas this year as scheduled. The higher seed will host the title game on campus.

Pac-12 athletic directors decided on July 10 to form a conference-only schedule, quickly following the Big Ten’s decision to do so.

Complete Pac-12 football schedule

Sept. 26

Arizona State at Arizona

USC at UCLA

Colorado at Oregon

Utah at Washington State

Cal at Oregon State

Stanford at Washington

Oct. 3

Arizona at Washington

UCLA at Oregon State

Utah at Colorado

Cal at USC

Stanford at Arizona State

Oregon at Washington State

Oct. 10

Arizona State at Oregon (Oct. 9)

USC at Stanford

Colorado at Arizona

Oregon State at Utah

Washington at Cal

Washington State at UCLA

Oct. 17

Utah at UCLA (Oct. 16)

Colorado at USC

Cal at Washington State

Oregon at Oregon State

Oct. 24

USC at Arizona

UCLA at Arizona State

Stanford at Cal

Oregon State at Washington

Oct. 31

Washington State at Stanford (Oct. 30)

Arizona at Utah

Arizona State at Colorado

Washington at Oregon

Nov. 7

Colorado at Washington (Nov. 6)

Arizona at Oregon State

Utah at Arizona State

Stanford at UCLA

Oregon at Cal

Washington State at USC

Nov. 14

Arizona State at Washington State

USC at Oregon

UCLA at Colorado

Cal at Arizona

Oregon State at Stanford

Washington at Utah

Nov. 21

Oregon at Arizona

Arizona State at USC

UCLA at Washington

Colorado at Stanford

Utah at Cal

Washington State at Oregon State

Nov. 28

USC at Utah (Nov. 27)

Washington at Washington State (Nov. 27)

Arizona at UCLA

Cal at Arizona State

Oregon State at Colorado

Stanford at Oregon

Dec. 5

UCLA at Cal (Dec. 4)

Arizona at Stanford

Oregon at Utah

Oregon State at Arizona State

Washington at USC

Washington State at Colorado

