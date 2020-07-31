Pac-12 unveils 10-game football schedule beginning on Sept. 26
The Pac-12 is following the SEC’s lead in pushing back its schedule.
The league announced Friday that it’ll play a 10-game league schedule this football season. It is scheduled to start on Sept. 26 and the Pac-12 title game will be played on Dec. 19.
The Pac-12’s opening week features marquee matchups like USC vs. UCLA, Stanford vs. Washington and Arizona vs. Arizona State.
Larry Scott said camp will start Aug. 17 for football for the Pac-12. But he warns that it's a dynamic process and that health authorities will set that date. "We will continue to evaluate and be nimble."
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 31, 2020
The announcement comes at a time when the conference has been divided on how to proceed with the season. The severity of the virus has hampered or delayed practice at several schools, with the California schools hamstrung by local and state government regulations as well as campus restrictions. Schools like Colorado and Utah have been bullish about being able to start camp, according to sources, as the virus case numbers aren’t as severe in those areas.
The unknown impact of the virus in hot spots in the upcoming weeks is one reason why the league is giving the schools the option to push that opening game on Sept. 26 back to later in the schedule and start the season on Oct. 3. The teams could schedule a makeup game later in the season – Dec. 12 is an open date one week before the title game.
The Pac-12 title game won’t be played in Las Vegas this year as scheduled. The higher seed will host the title game on campus.
Pac-12 athletic directors decided on July 10 to form a conference-only schedule, quickly following the Big Ten’s decision to do so.
Complete Pac-12 football schedule
Sept. 26
Arizona State at Arizona
USC at UCLA
Colorado at Oregon
Utah at Washington State
Cal at Oregon State
Stanford at Washington
Oct. 3
Arizona at Washington
UCLA at Oregon State
Utah at Colorado
Cal at USC
Stanford at Arizona State
Oregon at Washington State
Oct. 10
Arizona State at Oregon (Oct. 9)
USC at Stanford
Colorado at Arizona
Oregon State at Utah
Washington at Cal
Washington State at UCLA
Oct. 17
Utah at UCLA (Oct. 16)
Colorado at USC
Cal at Washington State
Oregon at Oregon State
Oct. 24
USC at Arizona
UCLA at Arizona State
Stanford at Cal
Oregon State at Washington
Oct. 31
Washington State at Stanford (Oct. 30)
Arizona at Utah
Arizona State at Colorado
Washington at Oregon
Nov. 7
Colorado at Washington (Nov. 6)
Arizona at Oregon State
Utah at Arizona State
Stanford at UCLA
Oregon at Cal
Washington State at USC
Nov. 14
Arizona State at Washington State
USC at Oregon
UCLA at Colorado
Cal at Arizona
Oregon State at Stanford
Washington at Utah
Nov. 21
Oregon at Arizona
Arizona State at USC
UCLA at Washington
Colorado at Stanford
Utah at Cal
Washington State at Oregon State
Nov. 28
USC at Utah (Nov. 27)
Washington at Washington State (Nov. 27)
Arizona at UCLA
Cal at Arizona State
Oregon State at Colorado
Stanford at Oregon
Dec. 5
UCLA at Cal (Dec. 4)
Arizona at Stanford
Oregon at Utah
Oregon State at Arizona State
Washington at USC
Washington State at Colorado
