Pac-12 unveils 10-game CFB schedule, Oregon-OSU set for Oct. 17

Just weeks after the Pac-12 Conference announced all games would be played in-conference due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference has revealed its plan to move forward with the 2020 season.

In a meeting on Friday, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will move to a shortened, 10-game schedule with the first games taking place on Sept. 26.

[RELATED: Pac-12 postpones its virtual media days ahead of 2020 season]

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

The ACC and SEC announced they would begin their seasons on Sept. 7 and Sept. 26 respectively.

ACC members, which include Notre Dame on a one-year basis, are scheduled to play 10 conference games in addition to one non-conference opponent. The SEC, on the other hand, will play a conference-only slate of 10 games.

With the Pac-12 schedule now unveiled, we now know a few of the conference's marquee matchups. As Pete Thamel previously reported, USC vs. UCLA, ASU vs Arizona, and Washington vs Stanford are planned for Week 1, kicking off the season with some high-intensity football.

Oregon will open up the season against Colorado, despite the Utah Utes previously being a rumored first opponent for the Ducks. The last time the Ducks and Buffaloes met, Oregon held Colorado to one-score when it put on a complete offensive performance in the 45-3 victory.

Story continues

We also know that the Oregon-Oregon State rivarly game, previously known as the Civil War, will take place on October 17.

The Ducks will conclude the regular season on Dec. 5 vs. Utah with a rematch of last season's conference championship game. Last year, Oregon crushed Utah's hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history by running all over the nation's best rushing defense en route to a 37-15 victory.

Oregon State will host Cal to begin the 2020 campaign. The Beavers and Bears last met on Nov. 19 when Oregon State held onto a 14-point lead to beat California 21-17.

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be a home-hosted game to be held on either Dec. 18 or 19. The plan is for the championship game to be played in Las Vegas starting 2021.

Scott also said Pac-12 training camps for football can open Aug. 17. Several Pac-12 schools, including USC, UCLA and California, are currently operating under restrictions set by local authorities to slow the spread of coronavirus that would prevent football teams from practicing.

Last month Gov. Kate Brown signed off on athletes returning to Oregon and Oregon State campuses for voluntary workouts but has currently advised against having any large gatherings in the state through September.

[Listen to the latest Talkin Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

Pac-12 unveils 10-game CFB schedule, Oregon-OSU set for Oct. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest