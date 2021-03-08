Pac-12 Tournament: How to watch, bracket, matchups, tipoff times

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Mickanen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pac-12 Tournament: How to watch, bracket, matchups, tipoff times originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The time has come.

The Pac-12 regular-season has ended with the Oregon Ducks winning back-to-back conference titles but can the Ducks defend its title during the Pac-12 Tournament? 

We're about to find out. 

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent]

The Pac-12 Tournament begins Wednesday, March 10th with the bottom six teams battling it out for appearances in the quarterfinals. Five teams have first-round byes due to Arizona being ineligible for postseason play.

Here are the matchups.

Pac-12 Tournament First Round, Wednesday, March 10th:

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Washington State | 1:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington | 4:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California | 7:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals, Thursday, March 11th:

No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of ASU/WSU | 11:30 a.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 2 USC vs. winner of Utah/UW | 5:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 3 Colorado vs. winner of Stanford/Cal | 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, Friday, March 12th:

Oregon/ASU/WSU vs. UCLA/OSU | 5:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

USC/Utah/UW vs. Colorado/Stanford/Cal | 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Final, Saturday, March 13th:

Oregon/QSU/WSU/UCLA/OSU vs. USC/Utah/UW/Colorado/UW/Stanford/Cal | 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

The winner of the Pac-12 Tournament earns the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 

Heading into the conference tournament, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has four Pac-12 teams going to the NCAA Tournament: Colorado (5 seed), Oregon (6 seed),  USC (6 seed), and UCLA (10 seed). 

Recommended Stories

  • The Pac-12 Network looks back on the sights and sounds of the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament

    Pac-12 Network remembers the sights and sounds from an unforgettable 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament. For the 14th time in program history, the Stanford Cardinal claims the Pac-12 tournament title.

  • USC's Pac-12 title hopes end with Oregon's victory at Oregon State

    The Trojans were hoping to win their first outright conference title since 1961, but Oregon beat Oregon State on Sunday to win the championship.

  • Pop Smoke's death casts shadow over his 'Boogie' film debut

    The late rapper Pop Smoke made his film debut in the basketball film "Boogie." His death casts a shadow over his villain role as Monk

  • Michigan State basketball: Here's who Spartans will face in Big Ten tournament

    Michigan State basketball won't know its Big Ten tournament opponent until the end of the Maryland/Penn State game on Sunday night.

  • The ACC basketball tournament bracket is set. Here’s the schedule and how to watch

    Virginia is No. 1 seed for the third time in last four seasons.

  • Kia All-Star Top 10 Plays

    A pair of half-court hits from Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game highlight the best from All-Star Sunday.

  • MEAC Tournament 2021: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

    The MEAC only has seven teams participating in their conference tournament this year. Which one will earn the right to an NCAA Tournament bid?

  • Pac-12 Networks analyzes the competitive nature of UCLA women's basketball

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Mary Murphy discuss the competitiveness of UCLA women's basketball and Earl Watson's outlook on the Bruins. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Oregon clinches Pac-12 title with 80-67 over Oregon State

    CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Will Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Oregon made a season-high 15 3-pointers in beating Oregon State 80-67 on Sunday night to finish as the Pac-12 Conference's regular season champion for the second straight year. Oregon has won five straight in just a span of 11 days and is 10-2 since Feb. 4. Oregon finished 15-for-23 (65.2%) from deep.

  • Mariners hope to have unearthed pitching gem in Chris Flexen

    This past offseason was not going to be the time the Seattle Mariners made a bevy of high-priced moves in free agency. The Mariners had to be clever to bolster some of their needs. Enter Chris Flexen.

  • Oregon Ducks win back-to-back Pac-12 Championships after defeating Oregon State

    Up next: The Pac-12 Tournament.

  • Kawhi Leonard planning to reunite with Gregg Popovich for Tokyo Olympics

    Leonard won a championship with Popovich before forcing a trade after seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

    The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

  • Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

    Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after being flagged by coronavirus contact tracing, prompting some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic. The 76ers and the NBA learned of the situation with Embiid and Simmons — which stemmed from getting haircuts — on Saturday night and made the decision Sunday morning that neither could play about nine hours before the scheduled tipoff. The game in Atlanta went forward as scheduled.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • NBA sends out roughly 200 cease-and-desist orders to unsanctioned All-Star parties in Atlanta

    Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.