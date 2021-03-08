Pac-12 Tournament: How to watch, bracket, matchups, tipoff times originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The time has come.

The Pac-12 regular-season has ended with the Oregon Ducks winning back-to-back conference titles but can the Ducks defend its title during the Pac-12 Tournament?

We're about to find out.

The Pac-12 Tournament begins Wednesday, March 10th with the bottom six teams battling it out for appearances in the quarterfinals. Five teams have first-round byes due to Arizona being ineligible for postseason play.

Here are the matchups.

Pac-12 Tournament First Round, Wednesday, March 10th:

No. 8 Arizona State vs. No. 9 Washington State | 1:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Washington | 4:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 6 Stanford vs. No. 11 California | 7:00 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals, Thursday, March 11th:

No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of ASU/WSU | 11:30 a.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State | 2:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 2 USC vs. winner of Utah/UW | 5:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

No. 3 Colorado vs. winner of Stanford/Cal | 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals, Friday, March 12th:

Oregon/ASU/WSU vs. UCLA/OSU | 5:30 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network

USC/Utah/UW vs. Colorado/Stanford/Cal | 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Final, Saturday, March 13th:

Oregon/QSU/WSU/UCLA/OSU vs. USC/Utah/UW/Colorado/UW/Stanford/Cal | 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

The winner of the Pac-12 Tournament earns the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the conference tournament, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has four Pac-12 teams going to the NCAA Tournament: Colorado (5 seed), Oregon (6 seed), USC (6 seed), and UCLA (10 seed).