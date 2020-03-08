Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon advances to third straight title game with win over Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - For the third straight season in a row, the Oregon Ducks are headed back to the Pac-12 Tournament title game. Led by the G.O.A.T. who became the Pac-12 Tournament All-Time leading scorer with 221+ points Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks had a balanced offensive attack and won the battle on the boards.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona 70, Oregon 88

Here are three quick takeaways from the game

1. HOLY MOLY ERIN BOLEY

Erin "Buckets" Boley found her shot early! The junior had 10 quick points hitting 4-of-4 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from 3-PT range. This is exactly the start Oregon needed to not fall into a slump.

As a team, the Ducks were feeling it from deep hitting 7-for-16 in the first half and creating a 43-33 lead at halftime.

Boley finished with 18 points hitting 4-of-8 from 3-PT range.

2. BATTLE ON THE BOARDS

Rebounding was a huge factor in this game. Both teams are aggressive on the boards, but it was Oregon who grabbed 14 offensive rebounds which lead to 16 second chance points.

Seniors Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu were big in this category: Hebard with 11 and Ionescu with nine.

The duo also combined for 45 of Oregon's 88 total points. Ionescu with 31 points.

3. A CHANCE AT THE CROWN

For the third straight season, the Ducks are headed to the Pac-12 Tournament title game. The last time Oregon won the tournament crown was the 2017-2018 season vs. Stanford in Seattle, Washington, Ionescu and Hebard's sophomore season.

UP NEXT: A finals matchup against the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Stanford

