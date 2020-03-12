Pac-12 Tournament canceled "until further notice" due to coronavirus concerns

The Pac-12 has announced the remainder of the men's conference tournament has been canceled "until further notice" in an attempt o minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.

The news comes shortly after the SEC, AAC, and Big Ten canceled the remaining games of their conference tournaments.

Yesterday, the Pac-12 said that the remaining games would go on but with no fans in attendance.

Earlier this morning, Ashley Adamson of Pac-12 Network noted that the Tournament was still on but the situation was obviously fluid.

Good morning. As of this moment, the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament is happening today.



Obviously things can change by the minute but we're planning first tip at noon between Oregon and Oregon State.



Pregame starts at 11:30am on @Pac12Network.







— Ashley Adamson (@AdamsonAshley) March 12, 2020

However, staff was seen taking down Pac-12 decorations around T-Mobile Arena.

Staff outside T-Mobile Arena is currently taking down the inflatable Pac-12 basketball that stood here yesterday. pic.twitter.com/En77uXBXzn — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) March 12, 2020

The Big Ten had a scare with Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg coaching while sick and needing to leave the game early to go to the hospital.

Fred Hoiberg who is coaching the game while fighting an illness just left the court with several minutes remaining in the game. Hope he's ok. pic.twitter.com/hBwjl9dQ31 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) March 12, 2020

He was diagnosed with the common cold, the team announced.

Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020

Here's what the Big Ten had to say.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effective immediately. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

Additionally, professional leagues such as the NBA and MLS have suspended games in the short term due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers were supposed to be the first game played without fan attendance at noon but that will not be happening today.

COVID-19 has affected over 124,000 people worldwide and accounted for 4,584 deaths. More than 1,000 cases are confirmed in the United States as of March 11th, 2020.

