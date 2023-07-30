The Pac-12’s top expansion candidates following Colorado’s exit
Colorado leaving for the Big 12 makes expansion even more of a priority for the Pac-12, which is also at severe risk of losing Oregon, Washington, Arizona and likely others.
With that being the Pac-12’s position, commissioner George Kliavkoff is essentially limited to the Group of Five — the Mountain West, primarily — in terms of expansion options.
The lack of a subsequent media rights contract is a major reason why the Pac-12 is in these dire straits. Colorado lost its patience for a deal and other schools appear to be losing trust in the conference as well.
Below are my top five candidates for Pac-12 expansion:
UNLV
The Las Vegas media market is growing and even though UNLV hasn’t been particularly successful in football, the Pac-12 needs the potential viewership.
Colorado State
As I previously discussed, Colorado State would likely leap at the opportunity to become a Power Five school, albeit in a watered-down Pac-12. Plus, the conference could get at least some of the Denver/Front Range markets back.
Boise State
While the Broncos reside in a very mediocre media market, their winning football program makes Boise State an attractive option.
SMU
The Dallas media market would be a huge get for the Pac-12. Yes, SMU is far from the most popular college team in Texas, but the Mustangs do have potential.
San Diego State
San Diego State has been the Pac-12’s best expansion option for about a year now. Getting some of that southern California market back is the primary reason why.
Additionally, SDSU’s brand is riding high following the Aztecs’ March Madness run.