Pac-12 title game: Key players and how they were ranked in HS

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

The Pac-12 title game is a clash between two programs with difficult recruiting territories. Here are key players from each team and how we liked them in high school.

OREGON

The skinny: Herbert held offers from Montana State, Northern Arizona and Portland State before Oregon finally offered during his senior season. He quickly ended his recruitment with a commitment.



After surprising some by deciding to return to Eugene for his senior season, Herbert has once again proven himself as the unquestioned leader of the Ducks’ offense in 2019. Currently with 3,140 yards, 31 touchdowns and only five interceptions, plenty will be on his shoulders against an impressive Utah defense.

Farrell’s take: Herbert is another great find by Oregon as his only other offers were FCS schools, and last year some were talking about him as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft if he decided to come out. He was a big, raw, dual-threat coming out of high school who could sling it, but had some accuracy issues and some mechanical problems. He also looked skinny despite being 210 pounds or so. He’s filled out, has improved his accuracy greatly and is making good decisions. He’s big, he can move, he has a strong arm and he has all the intangibles NFL scouts love.

*****

The skinny: Staying relatively quiet throughout his recruiting process, Sewell’s destination became more of a guessing game. Oregon, Alabama, Utah and USC all seemed confident at different points, but it was the Ducks that picked up his commitment on National Signing Day.



Story continues

His true freshman season was off to a fantastic start last fall until a serious ankle injury cut his season short in October. Fully healthy this fall, Sewell has firmly established himself as one of the elite offensive linemen in the country. Possessing a unique combination of strength and athleticism, he already has NFL scouts dreaming of his future in the pros.

Farrell’s take: It’s not a surprise as he was ranked in the top 60 coming out of high school. We at one point had a five-star debate about him, but wondered if he’d move inside to guard at the next level and be devalued a bit. He was tall, very filled out and agile, but he wasn’t as dominating as we wanted him to be. Then he hits college and becomes a beast and is now the best offensive lineman in college football in my book.

*****

