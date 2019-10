Washington State forced nine turnovers at Autzen Stadium, including seven in the first half alone, to stun 10th-ranked Oregon by a 55-16 final in 2003. Former Cougars Matt Kegel, Jermaine Green and Sammy Moore all shined in the win. Catch the re-air of the classic game 25 years later on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 p.m. PT/ 11:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

