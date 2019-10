Kenny Wheaton picked off Washington quarterback Damon Huard and sprinted 97 yards for a touchdown, a play famously known as "The Pick," to push the Ducks past UW by a 31-20 final. Catch the re-air of the classic game 25 years later on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

