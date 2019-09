Behind 324 passing yards from former Oregon State quarterback and current head coach Jonathan Smith, the Beavers took a lopsided 38-6 victory over visiting Stanford on October 14, 2000. Chad Johnson also hauled in a school-record 97-yard reception from Smith. Tune in for the re-air on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

