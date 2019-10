UW's Marques Tuiasosopo became the first NCAA Division I quarterback to pass for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 200 in a game, boosting the Huskies to a 35-30 Washington win over Stanford. UW rebounded from a double-digit deficit in the second half. Catch the re-air of the classic game Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad