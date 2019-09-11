Pac-12 Throwback Thursday: Oklahoma at UCLA - 2005

UCLA welcomed No. 21 Oklahoma to the Rose Bowl in 2005 and came away with a dominant 41-24 win on their way to a 10-2 season. Drew Olson led the Bruins' offensive outburst with 314 yards passing for three touchdowns on 28 completions, while Maurice Jones-Drew added 69 yards on 15 carries and a score. UCLA would go on to beat Northwestern in the Sun Bowl that season, and finished the season ranked No. 16 in the AP poll.

