Quarterback Matt Leinart passed for a career-best 400 yards while tying a USC record with five touchdowns as the No. 1 Trojans defeated Notre Dame at the Coliseum, 41-10, in Nov. 2004. Catch the re-air of the classic game Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

