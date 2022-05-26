Pac-12 teams ranked by all-time winning percentage

Over the last couple of decades, you won’t find any football fans — or Pac-12 fans more specifically — who will argue with you that the Oregon Ducks have been among the best teams in the conference. It’s not very debatable.

However, a lot of those fanbases, particularly in Washington and Los Angeles, always like bring up past history and show the dominance that they’ve had going way back to the early days. Impossible to argue there, as well.

Ducks Wire is taking a look at every Pac-12 team’s win percentage across their history (even when some did not play in the conference) to see just where the conference sorts itself out in terms of all-time dominance.

Oregon has had Rose Bowl accolades and national championship runs in recent years, but does that makeup for their shortcomings of 5-10 decades ago?

Take a look at where Oregon and its rivals sit on the list below:

Oregon State Beavers

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .471 (551-621-50)

National Rank: 106

Oregon Duck fans certainly like to see this, but regardless, it confirms the narrative that Oregon State is among the weakest teams in the conference. They are currently trending up under head coach Jonathan Smith, but they have a big uphill climb to gain any ground in this list.

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .498 (564-569-45)

National Rank: 91

Washington State has had some really nice seasons over the years, especially in recent memory with Mike Leach at the helm, but regardless they are among the perennial losers in the conference. After a coaching change and quarterback change this offseason, we’ll see if they can find a way back to a winning record.

California Golden Bears

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .550 (684-569-45)

National Rank: 62

The Golden Bears are on a bowl-less streak since 2019 and have struggled to find much success under Justin Wilcox, who is widely regarded as one of the better coaches in the conference. On top of that, their past history isn’t remarkable, either, with a 2-5-1 record in the Rose Bowl.

Story continues

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .557 (618-489-33

National Rank: 57

Of all the bottom teams in the Pac-12, Arizona may have the highest upside in the next couple of years following a new quarterback change — former WSU transfer Jayden de Laura — and a really nice run on recruiting as of late. Regardless, it’s no shock that the Wildcats are near the bottom of this list. They haven’t made a bowl game since 2017, and don’t have a single Rose Bowl appearance in school history.

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .571 (682-506-46

National Rank: 45

The Ducks being this low on the list might surprise some people, but a majority of their success has come over the past couple of decades under Mike Bellotti, Chip Kelly, Mark Helfrich, and Mario Cristobal. Oregon has a 4-4 record in the Rose Bowl, but the last 10 years have seen the Ducks go 3-0 in the Grandaddy of Them All, with a couple of national championship appearances as well.

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .575 (718-525-36)

National Rank: 40

The Buffaloes had a couple of nice seasons over the past few years, making it to a pair of Alamo Bowls. However, their bowl success doesn’t look great, losing 4 straight and 6 of the past 7. Their future also doesn’t look too promising after having their roster ravaged by the transfer portal and no clear path ahead.

UCLA Bruins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .577 (613-444-37)

National Rank: 38

There is a reason that UCLA is such a recognized brand in the world of college football. When it comes to dominant teams back in the 1950s and 1960s, there are few teams who should come up before the Bruins, who caused the Pacific Coast Conference to disallow consecutive trips to the Rose Bowl to let other teams have a chance to play. UCLA has made it to 12 Rose Bowls in their history, but they haven’t found much success as of late. However, that could turn around in the near future under Chip Kelly.

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .578 (664-478-37)

National Rank: 37

Stanford’s legacy in the world of college football is hard to match. They were dominant in the past, and they’ve kept that success going into the present as well. Stanford has appeared in 30 bowl games. Included in these games are 15 appearances in the Rose Bowl Game and six New Year’s Six game appearances, going 15-14-1 in those games. They have one of the best coaches in the game — David Shaw — and are always someone to look out for in the Pac-12.

Utah Utes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .595 (701-473-31)

National Rank: 29

It’s a little hard to judge Utah’s past success because they were tearing up the Mountain West Conference before joining the Pac-12 in 2011. However, they’ve carried over a lot of that success to the new conference, and are hands down among the best teams in the nation over the past few years. They lost their first Rose Bowl appearance last year, but are 17-7 in 24 career bowl games.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .606 (632-406-24)

National Rank: 23

Arizona State feels almost like the opposite of the Oregon Ducks. They had a lot of past success, but may not be among the most dominant programs in recent history. In the program’s 32 bowl games, they are 15-16-1, and the recent sanctions and investigation into the program have it unclear what the future may hold for the Sun Devils.

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .614 (749-462-50)

National Rank: 22

Any Washington fan will hold history over Oregon fans, and rightfully so. When it comes to program history, the Huskies have the accolades. They have made 14 Rose Bowls, one Orange Bowl, and one BCS National Championship game, winning the national championship in 1991. Recent history aside — the Huskies are 1-4 over their past five bowl games — Washington has some historic bragging rights.

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Winning Percentage: .695 (856-360-54)

National Rank: 8

Not only do the Trojans hold the best of dominance in the Pac-12, but they also have bragging rights in the nation at large as well. USC is among the best programs in college football history, with 11 national championships to its name, and a 25-9 record in the Rose Bowl alone. The past few years have been tough in LA, but with Lincoln Riley at the helm now, the arrow is once again pointing up for the Trojans.

1

1

1

1

1

1