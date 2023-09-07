When Pac-12 teams leave in 2024, how will the Big 12 be different?

Our friends at Buffaloes Wire are heading to the Big 12 next year. When they get there, whom will they want to play the most in their new (old) conference?

Buffaloes Wire wrote the following:

“The Big 12 that Colorado will be rejoining in 2024 is a vastly different conference than the one Buffs fans remember from 13 years ago. Missouri and Texas A&M are now in the SEC, and Texas and Oklahoma are set to follow after this year.”

Buffs Wire added that the old Big 12 rivalry with Kansas State “picked up some steam in the late 1990s and early 2000s with several close games coming between the two teams. Although Colorado hasn’t faced its old conference rival since 2010, I’m confident that this matchup will pick up right where it left off.

“Our Tony Cosolo included Kansas State in his list of Colorado’s five best football rivalries.”

We asked Colorado and Oregon experts, plus our own staff at Trojans Wire, the following question:

“Will Colorado-Utah become the biggest game of every Big 12 season, with everyone else fighting for third or fourth place?”

Let’s give you the answers from our panel:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Aug 31, 2023; Salt Lake City Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

“If Sean Lewis sticks around as Deion’s offensive coordinator for several seasons, Colorado is poised to develop an offense (with transfer portal talent resupplied each year) which can wreck the Big 12 and stand up to Kyle Whittingham’s Utah defenses. When you look at Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State, and other struggling Big 12 programs, combined with newcomers (particularly BYU and Houston) which do not look good at all on the offensive side of the ball, it seems the path to Big 12 supremacy for CU and Utah is very wide and accessible. I wouldn’t bet against CU-Utah being the Big 12 showcase rivalry of the future.”

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“Colorado vs. Utah will be the biggest game of the Big 12 season for one year until Deion Sanders leaves Boulder for a more prestigious coaching job either in college or at the NFL level. After that, I think that the Buffs will retreat back to the middle of the conference while Utah sees absolutely zero resistance from anyone and gets a clear path to the College Football Playoff each and every year.”

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t see Colorado and Utah walking into the Big 12 and steamrolling everybody. BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and others all have a lot of history of sustained success. It’s going to be a massive headache in the Big 12 for a good reason.”

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Oct 1, 2016; Boulder, CO. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“If Colorado continues the success, it’s doubtful Sean Lewis will be around long. Top assistants tend to look for and get their own programs to rebuild. Again, we can’t assume Colorado is back after just one win. That wasn’t the TCU team that went to the title game last season. Every season is different. But for the foreseeable future, Utah-Colorado has the chance to be one heck of a rivalry. Utah has proven to have the ability to sustain success over years. Colorado has not.”

PAC-12 AND BIG 12 COMBINATION RANKINGS

