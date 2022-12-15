Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Now Notre Dame looks to keep Oregon from flipping running back Jayden Limar. Limar committed to Notre Dame while having Michigan, Oregon, and Arizona listed as his other finalists back in May. Despite the commitment, Oregon spent time visiting in-person with Limar earlier this week according to multiple reports.

Limar is rated as a four-star talent out of Lake Stevens, Wash. Following the recent flip from Edwards, only Limar and four-star Jeremiyah Love remain as running back commitments so the need to keep Limar is obvious.

The proximity to home here obviously raises concern if you’re Notre Dame, as does the fact Oregon landed a commitment from quarterback Dante Moore despite the Irish being the perceived runaway favorite for him earlier this year.

I’d be lying if I said I had any idea what Limar or pretty much any commitment/target is going to do at this point. NIL has changed things forever and you never know where that bag of legal money may suddenly show up from to change a teenagers mind at the last minute.

Stay tuned…

