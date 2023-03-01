Which Pac-12 team is sending the most players to the 2023 NFL Combine?

As we roll forward to the start of spring football across the college football landscape, the NFL news cycle continues to churn this week in Indianapolis as the 2023 NFL Combine takes place.

Some of the best players across the nation are all convening at Lucas Oil Stadium to work out for prospective NFL teams and interview with coaches and general managers who are deciding on which guys they want to draft come April.

Of course, the number of players that a college team sends to the combine and NFL draft isn’t directly comparable to on-field success, but it is certainly something that teams care about. It’s a massive chip in recruiting, showing prospective players that your school has a good track record for sending guys to the next level, and in the end, that will help bring in more top-rated players through the program.

So which Pac-12 team has the bragging rights in 2023 when it comes to most players sent to the combine? Let’s take a look.

Arizona Wildcats

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 0

Colorado Buffaloes

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 0

Arizona State Sun Devils

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1

Players

DL Nesta Jade Silvera

California Golden Bears

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1

Players

DB Daniel Scott

Washington State Cougars

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1

Players

LB Daiyan Henley

Washington Huskies

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 2

Players

OL Jaxson Kirkland

OL Henry Bainvalu

Oregon State Beavers

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 3

Players

TE Luke Musgrave

DB Alex Austin

DB Rejzohn Wright

Stanford Cardinal

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4

Players

QB Tanner McKee

WR Elijah Higgins

WR Michael Wilson

DB Kyu Blu Kelly

UCLA Bruins

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4

Players

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

RB Zach Charbonnet

WR Jake Bobo

OL Jon Gaines II

Utah Utes

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4

Players

RB Tavion Thomas

TE Dalton Kincaid

OL Braeden Daniels

DB Clark Phillips

USC Trojans

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 5

Players

RB Travis Dye

WR Jordan Addison

OL Andrew Vorhees

DL Tuli Tuipulotu

DB Mekhi Blackmon

Oregon Ducks

Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 6

Players

DB Christian Gonzalez

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

OL T.J. Bass

OL Alex Forsyth

DE DJ Johnson

LB Noah Sewll

