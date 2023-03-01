Which Pac-12 team is sending the most players to the 2023 NFL Combine?
As we roll forward to the start of spring football across the college football landscape, the NFL news cycle continues to churn this week in Indianapolis as the 2023 NFL Combine takes place.
Some of the best players across the nation are all convening at Lucas Oil Stadium to work out for prospective NFL teams and interview with coaches and general managers who are deciding on which guys they want to draft come April.
Of course, the number of players that a college team sends to the combine and NFL draft isn’t directly comparable to on-field success, but it is certainly something that teams care about. It’s a massive chip in recruiting, showing prospective players that your school has a good track record for sending guys to the next level, and in the end, that will help bring in more top-rated players through the program.
So which Pac-12 team has the bragging rights in 2023 when it comes to most players sent to the combine? Let’s take a look.
Arizona Wildcats
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 0
Colorado Buffaloes
Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 0
Arizona State Sun Devils
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1
Players
DL Nesta Jade Silvera
California Golden Bears
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1
Players
DB Daniel Scott
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 1
Players
LB Daiyan Henley
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 2
Players
OL Jaxson Kirkland
OL Henry Bainvalu
Oregon State Beavers
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 3
Players
TE Luke Musgrave
DB Alex Austin
DB Rejzohn Wright
Stanford Cardinal
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4
Players
QB Tanner McKee
WR Elijah Higgins
WR Michael Wilson
DB Kyu Blu Kelly
UCLA Bruins
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4
Players
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
RB Zach Charbonnet
WR Jake Bobo
OL Jon Gaines II
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 4
Players
RB Tavion Thomas
TE Dalton Kincaid
OL Braeden Daniels
DB Clark Phillips
USC Trojans
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 5
Players
RB Travis Dye
WR Jordan Addison
OL Andrew Vorhees
DL Tuli Tuipulotu
DB Mekhi Blackmon
Oregon Ducks
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Number of Players Sent to NFL Combine: 6
Players
DB Christian Gonzalez
OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
OL T.J. Bass
OL Alex Forsyth
DE DJ Johnson
LB Noah Sewll