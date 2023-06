New Pac-12 team jumps into No. 2 spot for 2024 conference recruiting rankings

Over the past decade or so, the Oregon Ducks have been a mainstay near the top of the recruiting rankings in the Pac-12 conference. If they didn’t hold the number 1 spot, you didn’t have to look very far down the ranks before you saw the Ducks.

That remains the case in 2024. Though the USC Trojans got a late commitment in the class of 2023 to take the final No. 1 spot in the conference rankings, the Ducks have gotten out to a blazing hot start in the 2024 class, where they now rank No. 7 nationally.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dan Lanning is continuing to recruit at a great clip. However, one thing that has surprised us so far is how successful Troy Taylor has been in his first cycle as the Stanford Cardinal head coach.

Stanford has picked up a handful of blue-chip players over the last couple of weeks, and they are now in the thick of the race for the top spot out west, as well as a top-10 spot in the national rankings.

Take a look at the latest Pac-12 recruiting rankings midway through the month of June:

Oregon Ducks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 7th

Total Commitments: 16

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 11

3-star Players: 5

Average Commit Rating: 90.42

Stanford Cardinal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 9th

Total Commitments: 22

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 4

3-star Players: 16

Average Commit Rating: 87.66

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 12th

Total Commitments: 11

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 8

3-star Players: 3

Average Commit Rating: 91.88

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 36th

Total Commitments: 8

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 4

3-star Players: 4

Average Commit Rating: 89.56

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 48th

Total Commitments: 13

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 1

3-star Players: 7

Average Commit Rating: 86.29

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 51st

Total Commitments: 11

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 0

3-star Players: 7

Average Commit Rating: 87.43

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 55th

Total Commitments: 6

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 1

3-star Players: 5

Average Commit Rating: 87.96

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 59th

Total Commitments: 6

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 0

3-star Players: 6

Average Commit Rating: 86.08

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

National Ranking: 70th

Total Commitments: 4

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 1

3-star Players: 3

Average Commit Rating: 88.28

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 74th

Total Commitments: 5

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 0

3-star Players: 4

Average Commit Rating: 85.24

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 82nd

Total Commitments: 4

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 0

3-star Players: 3

Average Commit Rating: 82.20

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 93rd

Total Commitments: 1

5-star Players: 0

4-star Players: 1

3-star Players: 0

Average Commit Rating: 91.59

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire