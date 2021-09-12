Pac-12 Tailgate, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, takes a look Hayward Field, the Ducks state-of-the-art Track and Field facility

“Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, catches up with Oregon Track and Field head coach Robert Johnson, who gives a tour of the University of Oregon's Hayward Field. The state-of-the art facility is complete with every amenity a track and field athlete could want, plus fun features like the iconic Razor Bill's barbershop. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.