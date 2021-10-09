Pac-12 Tailgate heads to the ranch to meet Traveler, USC's beloved mascot
The Pac-12 Tailgate crew heads to J and J Ranch to meet Traveler, the glorious white steed who is USC's famed mascot. We also meet Dana Kanstul, the first female of Traveler. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.