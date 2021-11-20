Pac-12 Tailgate gives you a first-hand look at Stanford's Big Game traditions

Associated Press

C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns in the first half as No. 5 Ohio State made it look easy in a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday. Stroud finished 32-for-35 against the Spartans' sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the championship stretch of the season. Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation's leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes.