Pac-12 Tailgate gives you a first-hand look at Stanford's Big Game traditions
Pac-12 Tailgate hits the Farm ahead of the 124th Big Game. Join host Danny J. Lee as he learns about the famed Stanford Axe, goes to a pep rally, and chats with Stanford football head coach David Shaw. "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.