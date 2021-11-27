Pac-12 Tailgate dives into the history of the Territorial Cup, the oldest rivalry trophy in the NCAA

Danny J. Lee meets with Shannon Walker, Arizona State University's Archivist, to learn the storied history of the Territorial Cup. The Cup is believed to be the oldest rivalry trophy in the NCAA - dating back all the way to 1899. "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.