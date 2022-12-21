Pac-12 Switch Tracker: taking notes on specific transfers from one Pac-12 school to another

This is tracker season. We’re keeping track of national transfers of note, but we’re also keeping tabs on USC transfers, USC recruiting commitments, and Pac-12 transfers who fan out across the whole country.

Earlier this week, an Oregon player transferred to LSU. A Notre Dame player transferred to Arizona State. Those both count as Pac-12 transfers, one going out and another coming into the conference.

However, neither of those transfer moves involved a Pac-12 school at both ends, only one.

There are more than enough transfers between two Pac-12 programs to include in a separate standalone list. We’re keeping track of two-way Pac-12 transfers, the player movements which don’t leave the conference. There are a lot of them, and there will probably be more, including from USC and Lincoln Riley.

Here’s the initial list below. We’ll keep updating. Come back every now and then to refresh this link:

MOLIKI MATAVAO: Oregon to UCLA

Ducks continue to fly south for winter as Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao announces his transfer to UCLA. https://t.co/5oowqpWltW — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) December 20, 2022

JOE MOORE: ASU to Washington

Washington picks up another edge rusher in the portal with Arizona State's Joe Moore. He was the only player this season with 3 QB hits against Michael Penix Jr. https://t.co/DFPwTuBxHY — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 20, 2022

RALEN GOFORTH: USC to Washington

Former USC LB Ralen Goforth is headed to Washington https://t.co/iuGpcAUZKz — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 19, 2022

JUSTIN FLOWE: Oregon to Arizona

Story continues

Justin Flowe was among the highest recruits to ever commit to Oregon. On Sunday night, he committed to the Arizona Wildcats. https://t.co/X4WHIUsOct — Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 20, 2022

CHRISTIAN ROLAND-WALLACE: Arizona to USC

Call #USC “Tucson West,” given all the Arizona Wildcats Lincoln Riley has grabbed in this transfer portal cycle. Interstate 10 has had a lot of one-way traffic. https://t.co/CUlmBzPNq6 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 20, 2022

TRAVION BROWN: Wazzu to Arizona State

Former WSU LB Travion Brown has committed to ASU after entering the transfer portal. He follows former DC and LBs coach Brian Ward down to Tempe, who accepted the DC job at Arizona State. https://t.co/VEAiv4Y5jw — Kuria Pounds (@kuria_pounds) December 19, 2022

BEN COLEMAN: Cal to ASU

OL Ben Coleman, who started 20 games at Cal the last two seasons before graduating, told me he'll be the 8th member of his family to attend ASU, following his mother, her 2 sisters and 2 brothers, and 2 cousins. "I trust the staff 100% to elevate my game to the highest level." pic.twitter.com/otIG2MWOEe — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 18, 2022

ORIN PATU: Cal to Arizona

Former Cal edge rusher Orin Patu will stay in the PAC-12, committing to the Arizona Wildcats today TRANSFER TRACKER ⬇️https://t.co/DPSnLfqb0W — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 17, 2022

KYON BARRS: Arizona to USC

USC gains a defensive lineman from the University of Arizona, days after getting Arizona State’s punter. The Trojans are addressing their weaknesses. https://t.co/OdT03U6BgF — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 18, 2022

CHAMPION JOHNSON: Cal to Colorado

🚨BREAKING🚨 Former Cal TE Champion Johnson has committed to Colorado. More: https://t.co/lKezVHKfo2 pic.twitter.com/7SCcX95Qs3 — On3 (@On3sports) December 11, 2022

EDDIE CZAPLICKI: ASU to USC

#USC won’t punt a lot, but when the Trojans do punt, they need to flip the field. Now they have a punter who is likely to do that on a consistent basis. https://t.co/Iw3d8zEe0R — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 14, 2022

KAYLIN MOORE: Colorado to Cal

Kaylin Moore had one of his better performances of the season against Cal, and Saturday night he became the latest member of the Bears. The Colorado transfer cornerback comes to Berkeley with 20 games and 14 starts worth of experience under his belt.https://t.co/bm8chnZ7K6 pic.twitter.com/Wrr5YidJjI — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) December 11, 2022

JAKE SMITH: USC to ASU

Jake Smith, a former Trojan as well as a former Texas Longhorn, could play against USC in 2023 in a Pac-12 game. https://t.co/2zClbBW1lS — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 17, 2022

TYLER MANOA: UCLA to Arizona

Tyler Manoa is Arizona's first addition through the transfer portal. The UCLA defensive lineman reunites with UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. https://t.co/jOOw9hioSP — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 8, 2022

DECARLOS BROOKS: Cal to ASU

The Sun Devils add another local kid with former Cal running back DeCarlos Brooks announcing his transfer to ASU. Brooks went to Chandler HS.pic.twitter.com/7dtyxABO4v — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 7, 2022

SLATER ZELLERS: Cal to ASU

ASU D1 transfer adds: RB DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler/Cal)

P Josh Carlson (NMSU/Gilbert)

QB Jacob Conover (Chandler/BYU)

DE Tristan Monday (Wisc/Sag)

LB Krew Jackson (K-State/Queen Creek)

LB Tate Romney (BYU/Chandler)

WR Jake Smith (USC/Texas/Chandler)

LS Slater Zellers (Cal/NDP) — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 11, 2022

LEVANI DAMUNI: Stanford to Utah

BREAKING: Stanford LB transfer Levani Damuni has committed to Utah #GoUtes https://t.co/zCwe8IJzdn — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire