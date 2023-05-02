Pac-12 student-athletes sound off on significance of mental health
All across the Pac-12, student-athletes took the opportunity to discuss the importance of mental health at various media day events for football, men's basketball and women's basketball. The student-athletes represented here include (in order of appearance): Daniel Scott (Cal Football), Talia Von Oelhoffen (Oregon State Women's Basketball), Jaddan Simmons (Arizona State Women's Basketball), Shaina Pellington (Arizona Women's Basketball), Quay Miller (Colorado Women's Basketball), DJ Johnson (Oregon Football), Cameron Rising (Utah Football), Jamal Bey (Washington Men's Basketball), Kadi Sissoko (USC Women's Basketball) Jon Gaines II (UCLA Football), Charlisse Leger-Walker (Washington State Women's Basketball), Haley Jones (Stanford Women's Basketball).