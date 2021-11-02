Pac-12 student-athletes take part in #AllVoteNoPlay on Election Day

Reuters Videos

A belatedly-arranged wheelchair accessible taxi transported Karine Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, to the venue on Tuesday (November 2). Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the world leaders attending the summit, escorted her inside.Elharrar said on Monday (November 1) she was sad that she could not reach the conference grounds because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was not suited to her wheelchair.She accompanied Bennett to a meeting at the conference site with Johnson on Tuesday which was recorded in a video disseminated by the Israeli prime minister's office.