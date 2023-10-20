Pac-12 strength test: Arizona vs Notre Dame on a neutral field — Who wins?

Seeing Arizona become better, tougher and stronger has been a notable plot twist in recent weeks. We wanted to get creative with the questions we are sending to our Pac-12 football panel. We asked this question: Arizona and Noah Fifita versus Notre Dame on a neutral field. Who wins?

Matt Zemek: Arizona. Notre Dame played great defense against USC, but its offense remains below-average and Caleb Williams was uniquely awful. Noah Fifita doesn’t make many mistakes. If he avoids mistakes against Notre Dame, how are the Irish going to score enough points to win? Fifita is the real deal, and the U of A’s 38-point win in Pullman is something Notre Dame couldn’t dream of doing.

Key added note: When I say “neutral field,” I mean a place where Notre Dame fans won’t dominate the crowd. Chicago would not be a neutral site, for instance. Let’s say Denver or Arlington.

Zachary Neel: Imagine pitching this matchup a month ago? What a world. Give me Notre Dame. They know how to play under a spotlight.

Matt Wadleigh: Give me Notre Dame, and it’s not even a question.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire