Pac-12 statistical leaders: Total yards per game

Yards per game is a statistic which, much like passing yards, can be meaningful, but it can also be empty. Teams can gobble up yards in garbage time, when trailing by 20 points. That doesn’t mean anything.

Teams can drive 75 yards but then stall in the red zone and kick a 22-yard field goal. If drives aren’t finished, yards lose a large measure of their value.

Of course, yards can reflect territorial and overall dominance. If one team has 450 yards and the other team has 275, chances are the team with 450 will win the vast majority of the time. Over larger spans of time, yardage averages mean progressively more … but after only five weeks of Pac-12 football, this might not be as clear-cut as it seems.

Here are the Pac-12 yardage leaders through Week 5:

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

506.6 yards per game

UCLA BRUINS

506.4

OREGON DUCKS

499

USC TROJANS

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley encourages his team before their game against Oregon State University at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

480.4 yards per game

ARIZONA WILDCATS

476

UTAH UTES

453.6

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

428.4

STANFORD CARDINAL

410.5

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

398.2

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

380.8

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

344.6

COLORADO BUFFALOES

277

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire