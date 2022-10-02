Pac-12 standings to start October

October is here, and the Pac-12 continues to be a huge question mark. Coming into Week 5, the Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins, and USC Trojans all had undefeated records.

At the conclusion of the weekend, just the two Los Angeles schools are left without a loss after the Bruins stunned Washington at the Rose Bowl, 40-32, on Friday night. Kalen DeBoer got his first loss as the Huskies head coach.

The Trojans took care of Arizona State, and Oregon demolished Stanford late Saturday night as well.

With the fifth week of college football over, let’s examine the Pac-12 standings with a jam-packed week coming up.

USC TROJANS (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA BRUINS (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UTAH UTES (4-1, 2-0 PAC-12)

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON DUCKS (4-1, 2-0 PAC-12)

The Oregon Ducks take the field to host Eastern Washington Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12)

Sep 17, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert leads the school fight song after a 38-7 win over the Colorado State Rams at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN. BEARS (3-2, 1-1 PAC-12)

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) after scoring a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12)

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS (3-2, 1-1 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) smiles after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (3-2, 0-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) calls a play from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS (1-4, 0-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) breaks up a pass in the end zone against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Andre Johnson (82) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

COLORADO BUFFALOES (0-5, 0-2 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tailback Deion Smith (20) runs against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD CARDINAL (1-3, 0-3 PAC-12)

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae (48) tackles Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

