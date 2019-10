Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth share their opinions on the Pac-12 South race, which has been extremely competitive so far. Roth argues the Utes are the most complete team so far, but the Sun Devils have shown true grittiness under Herm Edwards. Catch more analysis of Pac-12 football during "Inside Pac-12 Football" on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad