Pac-12 has sent some greats to play Oregon inside Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium opened its doors for the 1967 season and ever since the Pac-12 (Pac-8 and Pac-10) Conference has had so many great players make their way into Eugene.

In doing a podcast with TrojansWire.com editor Matt Zemek, we discussed the history of USC vs. Oregon as the Trojans will be playing their last season in the Conference of Champions. USC makes its way to Autzen in 2023 and it could be the last trip to Eugene for quite a while.

We mentioned towards the end of the podcast that Reggie Bush might be the absolute best opposing player we’ve seen play against the Ducks. He was unstoppable.

That led to the thought of who was the best player to make their way through Autzen for each conference team. It doesn’t mean they had a big game(s), however and we could have gone a number of places with this. But below is the 11 memorable conference opponents to meander their way through Autzen Stadium.

RB Napoleon Kaufman - Washington Huskies

1992: Washington 24, Oregon 3

1994: Oregon 31, Washington 20

Kaufman had a big game against the Ducks in 1992 where he rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown in the easy three-touchdown Huskies win.

But two years later, the Ducks managed to get some revenge in what will always be the “Kenny Wheaton Game.” Kaufman rushed for 101 yards on 23 carries.

QB Ryan Leaf - Washington State Cougars

1995: Oregon 26, WSU 7

1997: WSU 24, Oregon 13

Leaf led the Cougars to the Rose Bowl in the 1997 season and while he didn’t have a huge game that year against Oregon, it was enough. He was 16-of-27 for a touchdown that saw the Cougars take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and they never looked back.

In that 1995 game, Leaf wasn’t the starter, but did come in and threw three incomplete passes.

RB Ken Simonton - Oregon State Beavers

1999: Oregon 25, OSU 14

2001: Oregon 17, OSU 14

The Beavers may not have brought great teams to Autzen, but they have brought great single players and we could have gone a number of ways here. From Jonathan Smith to the Rodgers brothers to Stephen Jackson. But we went Ken Simonton, a running back that was just difficult to bring down.

Oregon won both games in Eugene he played in and while his stats don’t look spectacular, he was always a thorn in the Ducks’ side.

24 carries, 63 yards, 2 TD

26 carries, 84 yards

QB John Elway - Stanford Cardinal

1980: Stanford 35, Oregon 25

Elway played inside Autzen just one time as the two teams missed out playing each other in 1982. The Ducks and Cardinal opened the 1980 season where Stanford took a 21-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back. The score was closer than the game actually was. Elway threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

2003: Oregon 21, California 17

Would-be Jeopardy! host or a Star on Mars? It was a difficult decision. We went with Rodgers over running back Marshawn Lynch, who had a couple of big games vs. the Ducks. Both won a Super Bowl, but Rodgers will be an NFL Hall of Famer and the game he played in Eugene was a thriller.

It came down to the last minute as Terrance Whitehead’s 1-yard plunge with just 47 seconds left in the game gave the Ducks the victory.

RB Reggie Bush - USC Trojans

2005: USC 45, Oregon 13

As we said, Bush was nearly unstoppable as he weaved through the Ducks defense and special teams. Stunningly, Oregon was up 13-0 in this game before Bush and quarterback Matt Leinart decided it was go time.

He rushed for 122 yards, two touchdowns and almost 300 all-purpose yards.

QB Troy Aikman - UCLA Bruins

1988: UCLA 16, Oregon 6

Aikman had a huge year in Pasadena in 1988, but he had an off-day in Eugene, despite the Bruins winning a defensive battle. The future Dallas Cowboy and NFL Hall of Famer was just 12-of-23 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He threw for over 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns that season, but the Ducks had his number that day.

QB Jake Plummer - Arizona State Sun Devils

Mike Powell /Allsport

1994: Oregon 34, ASU 10

1995: ASU 35, Oregon 24

In a scheduling quirk, the Sun Devils traveled to Eugene in consecutive seasons. Arizona State could have had Joe Montana at quarterback and they still weren’t beating the Ducks with their Gang Green defense on their way to the Rose Bowl. Plummer was a respectable 20-for-34 for 214 yards and a touchdown in that first game.

But a year later, Plummer managed to lead ASU on two late scoring drives to defeat Oregon. He was 16-of-23 passing for 252 yards and two scores.

LB Tedy Bruschi

1994: Oregon 10, Arizona 9

As the only defensive player on the list, it’s only fitting Tedy Bruschi was a part of a defensive standoff that almost derailed Oregon’s Rose Bowl dreams. He had three tackles, two for loss and two sacks against a pretty explosive Duck offense that was overshadowed by Gang Green.

The Wildcats had a 9-0 lead, but Oregon managed a 25-yard field goal from Matt Belden before a 15-yard touchdown pass from Danny O’Neil to Josh Wilcox early in the fourth to win the game.

QB Mark Hatcher - Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1986: Oregon 32, Colorado 30

Who?

Well, Colorado hasn’t had the talent on a consistent basis since it entered the conference, so we went with their quarterback in a 1986 non-conference game.

The Buffaloes ran the wishbone back then and Hatcher threw only five times for 17 yards. But he rushed for 173 yards and scored twice. Colorado almost got out of town with a win, but kicker Matt MacLeod booted a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to send Duck fans home happy. All 26,155 of them.

QB Cam Rising - Utah Utes

2022: Oregon 20, Utah 17

The only current player on the list. Utah has an extensive history of playing in Eugene, even before they joined the conference. The first game occurred in 1933 and the first time inside Autzen was in 1968 when the Ducks won 14-6.

But Rising has to be the best player in that program. He’s been almost underrated although he could lead the Utes to three straight Rose Bowls. Because of the pandemic, the Utes didn’t come to Autzen in 2020 and last year’s contest was the first and only time Rising will play on Rich Brooks field.

In an exciting game that was really a defensive struggle, Rising was 21-of-38 for just 170 yards and he was picked off three times. He has played Oregon two other times, once at Utah and then two weeks later in the Pac-12 title game and he was good in those outings. But inside Autzen, it’s a different story.

