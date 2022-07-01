Which Pac-12 school has the biggest fanbase when it comes to football?

Not long ago, we took a look at where the Oregon Ducks rank among the top college football teams in the country when it comes to having the largest fanbase. They fared pretty well, ranking No. 7 in the nation with an estimated 5.54 million fans nationwide.

After seeing how the Ducks stood up to the biggest fanbases in the nation, though, we wanted to narrow the scope of the research a see how the Oregon fans compared to other teams in the conference.

Washington fans are loud and proud, but outside of the state, where do they stand? USC fans have history, but does their fanbase really go that far outside of California? What about Colorado or Utah? Do they have a stranglehold over the midwest that moves them up the list?

Let’s see where all of the Pac-12 schools rank:

Oregon State Beavers

Estimated Number of Fans: 0.79 Million

Washington State Cougars

Estimated Number of Fans: 0.85 Million

Stanford Cardinal

Estimated Number of Fans: 0.89 Million

Colorado Buffaloes

Estimated Number of Fans: 0.95 Million

Arizona Wildcats

Estimated Number of Fans: 1.04 Million

Utah Utes

Estimated Number of Fans: 1.09 Million

California Golden Bears

Estimated Number of Fans: 1.14 Million

Arizona State Sun Devils

Estimated Number of Fans: 1.45 Million

UCLA Bruins

Estimated Number of Fans: 2.35 Million

Washington Huskies

Estimated Number of Fans: 2.46 Million

USC Trojans

Estimated Number of Fans: 4.46 Million

Oregon Ducks

Estimated Number of Fans: 5.54 Million

