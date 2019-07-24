'Pac-12 on the Road' set to feature the traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality

Pac-12 Networks will host extensive, multi-platform content during the 2019 football season under the new “Pac-12 on the Road” program umbrella. All year long, Pac-12 Networks will take the show on the road to each campus in the Pac-12, with coverage beginning mid-week and content appearing across all of the Networks’ digital and social channels every day, leading up to “The Pregame” and continued on-campus action on Saturdays of football season. Additional coverage will highlight student life on campus, featuring the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.

