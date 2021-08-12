Pac-12 releases statement on 2021-2022 forfeiture policy

The Pac-12 released a statement on Thursday regarding the conference’s forfeiture policy for the upcoming 2021-2022 fall sports season.

Much like last year, member schools could be saddled with a loss, and their opponent a win, if they are unable to field a full team.

Per the press release:

“The Pac-12 has determined that its prior longstanding game forfeiture rule that was temporarily modified for this past season due to Covid-19, shall once again be applied for this coming athletic season. In accordance with that rule, if an institution is unable to play a contest through its own fault, it shall forfeit such contest to its opponent. Any forfeited contest shall be regarded as a conference loss for the team making the forfeit and a conference win for its opponent.”

The key phrase is “through its own fault,” a vague description that will be up to new Commissioner George Kliavkoff to determine. The vaccination status of players and coaches, as well as the team’s ability to follow social distancing and masking protocols, will almost certainly be what drives the determination about whether a game will be forfeited by a team should they be unable to field a full team due to positive Covid tests or contact tracing.

Fans will of course remember last year’s forfeiture rulings, which allowed the Oregon Ducks to play the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 championship thanks to a forfeiture on the part of the Washington Huskies.

Oregon went on to win the game, and the Pac-12 title, by a score of 31-24.

