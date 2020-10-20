Pac-12 releases kick off times for Oregon matchups vs. UCLA, Oregon State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Pac-12 football game action is almost here!

The conference announced Tuesday kickoff times for "special date" football games, including Oregon’s home game against UCLA, as well as possible start times for Oregon vs. Oregon State.

The Ducks will welcome Chip Kelly and the Bruins to Autzen Stadium on Nov. 20 with a kickoff time of 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The legendary Oregon vs. Oregon. State rivalry game will be played at either 12:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. PST on Friday, Nov. 27 in Corvallis. This game will be broadcasted on either ESPN or ABC.

The Pac-12 announced today that the Nov. 27 game against Oregon will start at either 12:30 p.m. (ESPN or ABC), 4 p.m. (ESPN) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).#GoBeavs — Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 20, 2020

The Pac-12 recently announced its 2020 football schedule would feature a seven-game slate and a conference-only lineup. The delayed season will begin in just three weeks, but there won't be any fans in the stadiums.

The No. 13 Ducks will kick off their season on Nov. 7 against Stanford in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon State is also beginning its season at home this year, welcoming Washington State to Reser Stadium on Nov. 7.