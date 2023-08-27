Pac-12 refs stumble in USC game, remind Trojan fans why conference is dying
There are a lot of bad things about the Pac-12 Conference dying, but Pac-12 refs creating anger among fans and coaches is not one of them.
We really do feel bad for Oregon State, Washington State, Pac-12 Network employees, and the many, many other people who are being negatively affected by the Pac-12’s splintering and implosion. It’s terrible, and it would have been far better if it had never happened. However, Pac-12 refs drawing the ire of USC coach Lincoln Riley on Saturday night reminded every USC fan why the Trojans are heading to the Big Ten, and why the Pac-12 has had such bad leadership over the years, with an inability to improve the quality of football officiating within the conference.
A ridiculously long and unnecessary replay review late in the game had everyone grumbling, and it’s worth reminding ourselves why the Trojans are heading to a new conference … and why the Pac-12 is on its deathbed:
NICE AND CIVIL
Lincoln Riley having a nice civil discussion with the Pac-12 officiating crew pic.twitter.com/7TMomP8S8P
— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 27, 2023
ABSURD, INDEED
taking this long for an onside kick review in the final 5 minutes of a 28-point game is absurd, Pac-12 refs are insane
— carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) August 27, 2023
THEY EVEN MADE TED ROBINSON MAD!
pac-12 refs in midseason form, beautiful, perfect
— carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) August 27, 2023
WE JOKE, BUT YOU KNOW PEOPLE WERE THINKING ABOUT THIS
the refs paying attention to the spread is extremely funny
— carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) August 27, 2023
THEY'RE GONNA DO WHAT THEY DO
10 minutes of review results in "conclusive" evidence and then an obviously illegal block just gets let go. Pac-12 refs gonna Pac-12 ref. https://t.co/NgpAgNkf4W
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) August 27, 2023
NOT ONE SOUL
One silver lining to 2023, I don't think any body is pouring one out for the final season of Pac-12 refs. pic.twitter.com/gPRgSHknL8
— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 27, 2023
CLOCKWORK
Pac-12 refs gonna Pac-12 ref.
— emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) August 27, 2023
TWO THINGS CAN BE TRUE AT THE SAME TIME
1) Oregon State, Washington State, and Pac-12 Network employees did not deserve the death of the Pac-12 and their current set of circumstances.
2) The Pac-12's amateur-hour presidents, chancellors, commissioners, and refs are all deserving what they're getting.
Both can be true
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) August 27, 2023
VERY HARD
Oh Pac-12 refs are Pac-12 reffing very hard right now. #USC
— Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) August 27, 2023
SAID EVERYONE
Good riddance, Pac-12 refs
— Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) August 27, 2023
UNIQUE SKILL
Only Pac-12 Refs can miss 2 different calls on the same play, and then go on to get the reviews wrong
— CW(and Lincoln Riley) is the future😈 (@HeltonShameTour) August 27, 2023
FACT
There’s nothing conclusive here to change that except Pac-12 refs.
— plh55 (@plh55) August 27, 2023
UNANIMOUS
Pac 12 refs 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮
— USC Trojans✌🏽Utah/OU both suck(0-0) 55-19 (@SamoanWoj) August 27, 2023
GOING OUT WITH A BANG
Pac 12 refs about to have their Swan Song on USC this season
— Shady (@ShadySaiyan) August 27, 2023
MIDSEASON FORM
Pac 12 refs back at it
— JL (@JLongshore25) August 27, 2023
AS WE WERE SAYING
Pac 12 refs in mid season form
— Jay Cottrell (@JayCottrell34) August 27, 2023
OUCH
With the imminent dissolution of the Pac-12 Conference, I'm told Pac-12 refs have already begun to search for new jobs.
We've seen an unprecedented increase in applications for used car salesmen, insurance underwriters, and filings to run for United States Congress.
— Calvy J (@CJRealHoops1) August 21, 2023
LEAVING AN IMPRINT
I just said this…5 minutes left and the Pac-12 refs had to make it about them for that time… https://t.co/BaHyVDZ4Eh
— Kristy Sherrod (@kristysherrod) August 27, 2023
STUNNER
Pac-12 refs miss penalty, shocking https://t.co/DfY7EtxN0j
— skooma enthusiast (@Cheddabob101) August 27, 2023
MAYBE
So can we agree the Pac 12 refs are going to be after us all season with the demise of the conference? #thisisBS #USC #Pac12Refs
— Natasha Feiger (@natashafeiger) August 27, 2023