Breaking News:

Dustin Johnson chasing first Masters: Follow Sunday's final round

Pac-12 referees were not exactly 'on the spot' as Beavers lose at Washington

Dwight Jaynes
·3 min read

Pac-12 referees, Fox TV crew again fail to reach 'the line to gain' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Don’t want to take up a lot of your time on a stay-at-home, TV-watching day that features the Masters, one last-minute Pac-12 game and the NFL.

BUT… something must be said about the officiating in the Oregon State-Washington game last night. And while I’m at it, I will toss out a couple of other observations about the Pac-12 After Dark telecasts:

  • First, you know where I’m going with this. Twice in the fourth quarter, on-field officials incorrectly spotted the ball after OSU runs near the goal line. The Beavers pick up first downs there, they have a legit chance to win that game. But both times it appeared the ball was spotted short.

  • Both times, the replay center failed to make a correction.

  • We are probably going to hear that there were not enough camera angles of that play to make a change, but really, only one angle was needed and we saw it on our TV screens. Bad spot. End of story.

  • Spotting the ball after a big pileup is always a problem and I sympathize with officials. This one, though, was a ridiculous mistake. But I move on.

  • There was a crucial “targeting” call late in the game that gifted the Huskies a first down. Was it contact with the helmet? Yes. But the runner ducked his head to make it that way -- which I’m seeing more often, because it’s so easy for the runner to do, either accidentally or on purpose.

  • I hate those targeting calls because they are so subjective and the penalty is so heavy. Players are being ejected from games after helmet hits that are basically accidents, with no intent involved.

  • I would hate to be a quality Pac-12 referee these days. Why? Because the overall officiating there is getting a national reputation for being the worst in the country. Just as the conference’s overall reputation under Commissioner Larry Scott continues to decline. There are some good on-field officials in the conference -- but they are being hauled down in the muck by the others.

  • Now, about those Fox telecasts. I’m sure play-by-play man Alex Faust is having to call these games off a TV monitor, which is terribly difficult. But he opened a Washington State-OSU game a week ago by mixing up the teams. He obviously doesn’t have access to the same audio we hear at home because often a referee can be heard explaining a penalty (like a running-into-the-kicker call that should have been roughing the kicker) and Faust still had no idea what was going on.

  • Faust is better known as the young play-by-play voice who replaced the legendary Bob Miller on the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings’ games.

  • I feel for Petros Papadakis, the analyst on the Fox games -- who is very solid and often has to bail his partner out of mistakes. 

  • And a closing note to football broadcasters everywhere: I’ve been watching football on TV since there was one game a week on -- and it was in black and white. And never, prior to this year, had I heard the phrase “the line to gain.” And suddenly, I’m hearing it, on average, 473 times a game. It's an instant cliche, I will hear it on every NFL game today, for sure. Please, give it a rest.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods cards a 10 — really — at Augusta's 12th

    Tiger Woods just had the worst hole of his career at the 12th at Augusta.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, Hall Of Fame Manager In Intensive Care

    Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]

  • Jim Harbaugh understands there is no quick fix for Michigan football. Urban Meyer could have told him

    The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Lakers finalizing trade of Danny Green for OKC's Dennis Schröder

    The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.

  • Masters 2020 final round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    James Corrigan's verdict: Dustin Johnson has Green Jacket in sights after bogeyless brilliance Bryson DeChambeau blames mediocre showing on 'dizzy spells' Why modern golf swings are more varied and unorthodox Full leaderboard

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • NBA trade tracker: Rumors, reports and more ahead of the 2020-21 season

    What moves will the Wizards and the rest of the NBA make?

  • One of boxing's most powerful figures is livid his guy lost a bout because of a phantom head-butt

    The referee's decision was "an absolute disgrace," an angry Bob Arum said after Andrew Moloney was deemed to have headbutted his opponent.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson

    Masters 2020 final round: live updates and leaderboard latest Masters 2020 leaderboard and latest scores from Augusta going into the final round Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting from the first hole 12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood 13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman 13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry 13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele 13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey 13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na 13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood 14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas, 14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer Starting from the 10th Hole 12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor 13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer 13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson 13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir 13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond 13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang 13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson 14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello 14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Golf: Pedersen holds nerve in playoff to win first Saudi Ladies title

    Hall, who was leading with five holes to play, bogeyed the 16th and missed an eight-foot birdie putt for the win, while Pedersen sunk two birdies in her last five holes to force the playoff after both players ended tied on 10-under par. Pedersen birdied the first extra hole to claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) crown after her victories at the Indian Open in 2015 and the Czech Open in August. "It's very special," Pedersen said.

  • Heisman front-runner? Trask, No. 6 Florida thump Hogs 63-35

    Kyle Trask has gone from Heisman hopeful to potential Heisman Trophy front-runner in two months, much of it coming in the last two weeks. Trask threw for 356 yards and six touchdowns, extending his school record for consecutive games with at least four TDs to six, and No. 6 Florida overwhelmed Arkansas 63-35 on Saturday night in the Swamp. Trask repeatedly torched the Razorbacks (3-4), who were without coach Sam Pittman and without much of a chance by halftime.

  • Alex Cora reacts to Marlins hiring Kim Ng as MLB's first female GM

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts on the Marlins hiring Kim Ng as the MLB's first female general manager.

  • Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls

    Alabama remained at No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25. Photo | Getty Images With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday.