PAC-12 receiver among transfers visiting the Plains this weekend

The transfer window is in its early stages, and Auburn is off to a hot start in its pursuit of reeling in portal talent.

Hugh Freeze and staff have already welcomed former Mississippi State wide receiver, RaRa Thomas, to campus. Thomas was expected to visit Auburn this weekend but stopped by a day early. He is also set to visit Alabama and Georgia according to Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover.

Christian Clemente, also of Auburn Undercover, is reporting that two other members of the transfer portal are planning to visit campus this weekend. One of those is a receiver who saw significant action for the Oregon Ducks this season.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is among those visiting Auburn this weekend. Thornton reeled in 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks in 2022. He played in 11 games this season, catching 70.8% of passes thrown in his direction according to Pro Football Focus.

The Tigers are also set to host offensive lineman Jordan Brown this weekend. Brown played for Charlotte last season, appearing in five games at left tackle for the 49ers. He played a total of 62 snaps in 2022 and received a PFF grade of 60.6.

The final known visitor of the weekend will be four-star quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed is committed to Ole Miss, but Freeze has made a late push in hopes to change his mind. He visited Reed in Nashville on Wednesday and succeeded in his attempt to get him to visit campus.

The December early signing period begins on Dec. 21, and the current transfer portal window closes on Jan. 11.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire