Pac-12 rankings: Where teams stand heading into week 11 of the college football season

Washington defensive ends Zion Tupuola-Fetui (4) and Lance Holtzclaw celebrate after recovering a fumble against Southern California Saturday in the Huskies' win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Washington and Oregon are racing toward a rematch in the Pac-12 championship game, but the road isn't completely clear.

Both teams — who have been No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the power rankings all season — have potentially tough matchups at home this weekend.

The Ducks host Southern California and its high-powered offense at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Autzen Stadium and airing on FOX.

The Huskies host Utah at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX as the Utes become the latest team attempting to give Washington its first loss of the season.

The Ducks and Huskies also have a game against Oregon State on the schedule — Washington is in Corvallis on Nov. 18 and Oregon hosts the rivalry game on Nov. 24.

The Beavers, Utes and Trojans are among the four teams with two-losses in conference play. The other is Arizona. Of those teams, Oregon State has the best chance to upset the order at the top of the standings with those games against the Huskies and Ducks.

Arizona, however, looks like a team no one should want to play as the regular season heads into its final three weeks.

Here's our Pac-12 Power Rankings heading into week 11 of the college football season.

(Last week's ranking in parenthesis).

1. Washington (1)

Record: 9-0, 6-0 Pac-12

This week: vs. Utah

Last week: Beat USC, 52-42

What to know: Who needs quarterback Michael Penix Jr.? The Huskies diversified their offense to score 52 against the Trojans, as Dillon Johnson rushed for a career-high 256 and four TDs on 26 carries and Washington rushed for 316 as a team.

2. Oregon (2)

Record: 8-1, 5-1

This week: vs. USC

Last week: Beat Cal, 63-19

What to know: Since their loss to Washington on Oct. 14, the Ducks have responded with three straight wins with an offense that is averaging 45 points during that stretch and a defense that has allowed just three touchdowns combined to Washington State, Utah and California.

Arizona defensive lineman Bill Norton (45) celebrates with students last Saturday after a 27-10 victory over No. 19 UCLA at Arizona Stadium.

3. Arizona (7)

Record: 6-3, 4-2

This week: at Colorado

Last week: Beat UCLA, 27-10

What to know: The Wildcats are rising and dangerous. Led by freshman QB Noah Fifita, Arizona has won three straight against ranked teams for the first time in school history and are bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

4. Oregon State (4)

Record: 7-2, 4-2

This week: vs. Stanford

Last week: Beat Colorado, 26-19

What to know: With games against Washington and Oregon still on their schedule, the Beavers very much have a path to the Pac-12 championship game. But there have been reports that Jonathan Smith is being pursued by Michigan State for its coaching vacancy, and nothing can derail the final weeks of the season like a rumored coaching change.

Oregon State wide receiver Silas Bolden (7) makes a catch against Colorado at Folsom Field.

5. Utah (5)

Record: 7-2, 4-2

This week: at Washington

Last week: Beat Arizona State 55-3

What to know: After getting demoralized by Oregon two weeks ago, the Utes responded against the Sun Devils by scoring their most points of the season and holding ASU to just 83 yards of offense — a shot of confidence for Utah as it heads to Seattle this weekend.

6. Southern California (3)

Record: 7-3, 5-2

This week: vs. Oregon

Last week: Lost to Washington, 52-42

What to know: After giving up an average of 45.7 points in their last four games — three of which were losses — the Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday. Preparing for the prolific Ducks will now fall on the shoulders of D-line coach Shaun Nua and linebackers coach Brian Odom. Good luck.

7. UCLA (6)

Record: 6-3, 3-3

This week: vs. Arizona State

Last week: Lost to Arizona, 27-10

What to know: Quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore both left the loss to Arizona with injuries, a tough break for an already mediocre offense. It appears as though the Bruins will have to lean even more on their defense, which is one of the best in the country.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks off the field after the Buffaloes' loss against Oregon State at Folsom Field.

8. Colorado (8)

Record: 4-5, 1-5

This week: vs. Arizona

Last week: Lost to Oregon State, 26-19

What to know: The Buffaloes switched offensive play callers last week but it did nothing to help them with their primary problem on offense — a line that has allowed 46 sacks and a run game that averages only 69.11 yards per game. Both stats rank 132nd out of 133 FBS teams.

9. California (9)

Record: 3-6, 1-5

This week: vs. Washington State

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 63-19

What to know: Good news for the Golden Bears after Saturday’s embarrassing loss at Autzen Stadium: running back Jaivian Thomas, who was injured in the third quarter and needed to be stabilized on a hard stretcher and removed on a cart, was released from PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend in Springfield on Sunday and returned to Berkeley.

10. Stanford (12)

Record: 3-6, 2-5

This week: at Oregon State

Last week: Beat Washington State, 10-7

What to know: The Cardinal head to Reser Stadium this week with revenge on their minds. Last season, OSU’s Ben Gulbranson threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison with 13 seconds remaining in a 28-27 loss for Stanford, which gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

11. Washington State (10)

Record: 4-5, 1-5

This week: at California

Last week: Lost to Stanford, 10-7

What to know: The Cougars have lost five straight, leaving their streak of seven straight bowl appearances — not counting their four-game 2020 COVID season — in danger of ending. They end the season at Cal, against Colorado and at Washington and need to win two of those to become postseason eligible.

12. Arizona State (11)

Record: 2-7, 1-5

This week: at UCLA

Last week: Lost to Utah, 55-3

What to know: First-year coach Kenny Dillingham came to the Sun Devils as a well-respected offensive mind but his team is struggling on that side of the ball, ranking last in the Pac-12 in points (17.8) and yards (332.8) per game.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 football power rankings: Where teams stand at week 11