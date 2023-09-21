Pac-12 QB Rankings: USC’s Caleb Williams gets passed during bye week

This might be a first.

Since we’ve been doing these quarterback rankings thanks to PFF.com, USC’s Caleb Williams and reigning Heisman winner isn’t No. 1. The ole bye week is the only thing that has been able to keep him down. Considering USC returns this week at Arizona State, we feel Williams will be right back to his familiar position at this time next week.

So for a little while, someone else claims the top spot, and that someone will face the biggest test of his college football career.

As for the rest, the usual names stand out and poor Stanford is still looking for a consistent signal caller after an embarrassing loss to Sacramento State of all teams.

But the Cardinal isn’t the only team with quarterback problems. Former friend of the site, Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, is still trying to find the next Bo Nix.

Here are the rankings after Week 3 as the conference heads into league play on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 93.1

2023 stats: 107-of-136 (79 percent), 1,251 yards (417 ypg), 10 TD, 1 INT

Last week: Colorado survived a double-overtime affair with in-state rival Colorado State 43-35. Sanders was spectacular, even without one of his receivers, Travis Hunter. He was 38-of-47 for 348 yards and four touchdowns, but he did throw his first interception of the season.

What’s next: at Oregon

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 92.6

2023 stats: 84-of-113 (74 percent), 1,332 yards (444 ypg), 12 TD, 1 INT

Last week: The Huskies are showing they might be the best team in the conference (gulp!) early on as they went to East Lansing and destroyed Michigan State 41-7. Penix was 27-of-35 for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

What’s next: California

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 91.7

2023 stats: 55-for 70 (79 percent), 878 yards, 12 TD, 0 INT

Last week: USC had an early bye week after dominating its first three games of the season.

What’s next: at Arizona State

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 89.9

2023 stats: 76-of-98 (78 percent), 893 yards (298 ypg), 8 TD, 0 INT

Last week: Nix and the Ducks had a fairly easy time of it as Oregon crushed Hawaii 55-10. The Oregon signal caller was 21-of-27 for 247yards and three touchdowns.

What’s next: Colorado

Dante Moore - UCLA Bruins

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 86.6

2023 stats: 32-of-51 (63 percent), 615 yards (205 ypg), 7 TD, 1 INT

Last week: It was Cupcake City for the Bruins after a huge 59-7 win over North Carolina Central. Moore was 8-of-12 for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Utah

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 81.2

2023 stats: 42-of-68 (62 percent), 630 yards (210 ypg), 6 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Oregon State didn’t look great, but the defense stepped up and the Beavers beat San Diego State 26-9. Uiagalelei was just 14-of-30 for 284 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

What’s next: at Washington State

Jayden de Laura - Arizona Wildcats

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 81.1

2023 stats: 73-of-99 (73 percent), 912 yards (304 ypg), 8 TD, 5 INT

Last week: Arizona managed to defeat UTEP 31-10 in a lackluster performance in the desert. de Laura wasn’t lackluster, however, as he went 23-of-29 for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

What’s next: at Stanford

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 80.3

2023 stats: 77-of-107 (72 percent), 990 yards (330 ypg), 9 TD, 0 INT

Last week: After a win against No. 19 Wisconsin, the Cougars were rewarded with a visit by Northern Colorado, which WSU crushed 64-21. Ward was 20-of-26 for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

What’s next: Oregon State

Nate Johnson - Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 68.3

2023 stats: 22-of-32 (69 percent), 281 yards (94 ypg), 1 TD, 0 INT

Last week: Utah is still trying to get through Cam Rising’s injury with backup quarterbacks. In the 31-7 win over Weber State, it was Johnson’s turn, going 13-of-21 for 193 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: UCLA

Sam Jackson - California Golden Bears

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.1

2023 stats: 29-of-54 (54 percent), 270 yards (90 ypg), 3 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Cal was down 17-0 to Idaho, but the Bears woke up and managed to come out with a 31-17 win. Jackson was 12-of-21 for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Washington

Justin Lamson - Stanford Cardinal

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 64.0

2023 stats: 15-of-35 (43 percent), 259 yards (86 ypg), 0 TD, 1 INT

Last week: For the last two seasons, Stanford has become a place where quarterback play goes to die. With their rich history, it’s been a sad state of affairs in Palo Alto. The Cardinal fell 30-23 to Sacramento State. Lamson was just 7-of-17 for 138 yards and an interception.

What’s next: Arizona

Jaden Rashada - Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 60.5

2023 stats: 34-of-60 (57 percent), 403 yards (202 ypg), 3 TD, 1 INT

Last week: It can only get better after this, correct? ASU was held off the scoreboard in a 29-0 loss to Fresno State. Rashada didn’t play as he will be out 4-6 weeks. Another Sun Devil quarterback should qualify for the rankings for next week.

What’s next: USC

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire