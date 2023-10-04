Pac-12 QB rankings see a shake-up after Week 5 of the season

Last year’s Pac-12 quarterback rankings became a little bit monotonous with USC’s Caleb Williams being No. 1 week after week. He deserved it and eventually won the Heisman Trophy, but it would have been nice for change every now and then.

Fast forward to 2023.

The Pro Football Focus rankings have been in flux for several weeks and it’s been fun to look at. USC is probably happy we don’t do the defensive rankings because that would be a horror show for the Trojans.

As for the quarterbacks, it’s been a banner season for the Conference of Champions. Williams is still having a great season, but he has some legitimate challengers to his QB ranking title, starting with a transfer from Indiana that no one expected to be this good. While Penix is still the top Dawg, there is no shortage of competition gunning for him.

Here are the new rankings as we already head towards the midpoint of the 2023 season.

Note: Arizona State doesn’t have a quarterback that qualifies for the rankings this week.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

PFF Grade: 93.7

National Rank: 1

2023 stats: 133-of-178 (75 percent), 1,999 yards (400 ypg), 16 TD, 2 INT

Last week: For the first time all season, Washington didn’t look invincible with a close 31-24 win at Arizona. Penix was 30-of-40 passing for 363 yards, but the Wildcats held him out of the end zone as the Huskies had four touchdowns on the ground.

What’s next: BYE

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

PFF Grade: 92.6

National Rank: 3

2023 stats: 160-of-214 (75 percent), 1,781 yards (356 ypg), 15 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Colorado’s offense and Sanders looked much better against USC than in did at Oregon although they were still missing Travis Hunter. Sanders was 30-of-45 for 371 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score. Unfortunately, unlike Hunter, Sanders doesn’t play defense.

What’s next: Arizona State

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

PFF Grade: 90.8

National Rank: 10

2023 stats: 105-of-141 (74 percent), 1,603 yards (321 ypg), 21 TD, 1 INT

Last week: USC had a great first half, but had to hold on to defeat Colorado 48-41. Williams was still his usual self, carving up defenses, going 30-of-40 for 403 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Like Sanders, his team could use someone of his caliber on defense. Eventually, Williams won’t be able to bail them out.

What’s next: Arizona

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

PFF Grade: 90.6

National Rank: 12

2023 stats: 131-of-163 (80 percent), 1,459 yards (292 ypg), 15 TD, 1 INT

Last week: Bo Nix had a usual Bo Nix-type of game. Efficient and methodical. He wasn’t flashy. He just got the job done and essentially in three quarters since the Ducks had just one possession in the first quarter. Overall, in the 42-6 win at Stanford, Nix was 27-of-32 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

What’s next: BYE

PFF Grade: 88.2

2023 stats: 105-of-141 (74.5 percent), 1,389 yards (347 ypg), 13 TD, 0 INT

Last week: Washington State had a bye last week, but Ward continues to be the best quarterback no one is talking about. The schedule becomes more difficult from here and it will be interesting to see how long Ward and the Cougars can continue to play this well.

What’s next: at UCLA

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

PFF Grade: 78.9

2023 stats: 73-of-127 (57 percent), 1,032 yards (206 ypg), 8 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Uiagalelei hasn’t been great, but he’s a lot better than what the Beavers has last season. OSU still wins on defense and a run game. They just need Uiagalelei not to hurt them and so far, so good for the 4-1 Beavers. He was 14-of-25 for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 21-7 upset win over Utah.

What’s next: at UCLA

Jayden de Laura - Arizona Wildcats

PFF Grade: 76.0

2023 stats: 87-of-125 (70 percent), 1,069 yards (267 ypg), 9 TD, 5 INT

Last week: Jayden de Laura sat out the Washington game with an ankle injury. His replacement, Noah Fefita, did an admirable job going 27-of-39 for 232 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. It’s not known if de Laura will be available this week, but the Wildcats sure could use him.

What’s next: at USC

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

PFF Grade: 70.9

2023 stats: 48-of-80 (60 percent), 561 yards (112 ypg), 3 TD, 2 INT

Last week: After completing three of his first four passes for 27 yards, Daniels was sacked and knocked out of the Oregon game. His backup, Justin Lamson, went 11-of-20 for 106 yards. One thing is for sure, whether it’s Daniels, Lamson, Andrew Luck or even John Elway, the Cardinal need an offensive line to protect their quarterback because they won’t survive the season.

What’s next: BYE

Dante Moore - UCLA Bruins

PFF Grade: 70.1

2023 stats: 47-of-86 (55 percent), 849 yards (212 ypg), 8 TD, 2 INT

Last week: UCLA had the week off, but the schedule gets a lot tougher for the 3-1 Bruins and it will be interesting to see how Moore handles it and improves. His first foray into Pac-12 play wasn’t a good one at Utah.

What’s next: Washington State

Sam Jackson - California Golden Bears

PFF Grade: 68.2

2023 stats: 51-of-97 (53 percent), 556 yards (111 ypg), 5 TD, 2 INT

Last week: In a game between two mediocre teams, we got a close one where the Bears pulled out a 24-21 win over Arizona State. Jackson wasn’t great, but it was just enough, going 12-of-29 for 130 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, Jackson needs to be a lot better down the road.

What’s next: Oregon State

Nate Johnson - Utah Utes

PFF Grade: 57.8

2023 stats: 39-of-72 (54 percent), 499 yards (212 ypg), 3 TD, 0 INT

Last week: Utah has been winning with two backups, Johnson and Bryson Barnes, but that came to a screeching halt in Corvallis in the 21-7 loss to the Beavers. Johnson was banged up, but had to come back in when Barnes was injured. Overall, Johnson was 8-of-23 for 101 yards and a touchdown. Needless to say, Cam Rising needs to come back as soon as possible or the Utes season could go off the rails really quickly.

What’s next: BYE

